Donald Trump was just likened to Winston Churchill… and Brits aren’t impressed

British MPs have hit back at former US governor Mike Huckabee for comparing President Donald Trump to Winston Churchill. Huckabee claimed both leaders were “hated by his own party, opposition party and press.”

He also compared Barack Obama to Neville Chamberlain, who was the prime minister of Britain as the Nazi threat emerged and was best known for his foreign policy of appeasement. Churchill, on the other hand, helped spearhead Britain’s war effort. He was held in such high regard that he was granted a state funeral upon his death.

READ MORE: Outrage after Trump retweets posts from convicted British far-right extremist

“Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press. Feared by King as reckless, and despised for his bluntness,” Huckabee tweeted. “But unlike Neville Chamberlain, he didn’t retreat. We had a Chamberlain for 8 years; in @realDonaldTrump we have a Churchill.”

Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press. Feared by King as reckless, and despised for his bluntness. But unlike Neville Chamberlain, he didn't retreat. We had a Chamberlain for 8 yrs; in @realDonaldTrump we have a Churchill. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 26, 2017

British MPs from across the political spectrum were quick to take Huckabee to task. Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron pointed out Churchill's liberal leanings, saying: “Churchill to Dennis Healey ‘Me? I’m a liberal, always have been’ so, that’s one difference... but I can’t be bothered to correct the rest of this nonsense.”

Tory Tobias Ellwood referred Huckabee to Tory MP Nicholas Soames, who is Churchill’s grandson. Elwood wrote on Twitter: “Ummm... Governor Huckabee... could I invite you to Westminster and meet my very good friend @NSoames [Soames] who knows a thing or two about this. I know he will take you under his wing - and you will emerge much the wiser.”

Ummm...Governor Huckabee ...could I invite you to Westminster and meet my very good friend @NSoames who knows a thing or two about this. I know he will take you under his wing - and you will emerge much the wiser. @GovMikeHuckabeehttps://t.co/UBrOB1P3xo — Tobias Ellwood (@Tobias_Ellwood) December 27, 2017

Soames himself wrote: “The more one reads this the more preposterous it becomes.”

A late but winning entry for Most Ignorant Tweet of 2018 https://t.co/9kPZ44ud2Z — Amol Rajan (@amolrajanBBC) December 26, 2017

Labour MP Chuka Umunna said on Twitter: “Governor, our grandparents fought the Nazis with Winston Churchill. They knew Churchill and relayed his greatness to future generations. He was one of our greatest Prime Ministers. Your President in no way shape or form comes close to being the leader that Churchill was.”

Governor, our grandparents fought the Nazis with Winston Churchill. They knew Churchill and relayed his greatness to future generations. He was one of our greatest Prime Ministers. Your President in no way shape or form comes close to being the leader that Churchill was. https://t.co/pYNL5obBw3 — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) December 27, 2017

People in the US were also quick to challenge Huckabee. Republican strategist Steve Schmidt wrote: “Comparing Donald Trump to Winston Churchill establishes Mike Huckabee as a history ignoramus for the ages. What a clown.”

Conservative MP from Norway Kristian Tonning Riise‏ said: “Sure. Churchill served his country 55 years in parliament, 31 years as a minister and 9 as PM. He was present in 15 battles and received 14 medals of bravery. He was one of history’s most gifted orators and won the Nobel Literature Prize for his writing. Totally same thing…”

Winston Churchill stood against Nazi Germany when all hope seemed lost. Donald Trump called neo-Nazis “good people.” Comparing Trump to Churchill demeans Churchill’s memory. https://t.co/KEjrAkuxUu — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 26, 2017

Churchill helped defeat fascists. Trump retweets them. https://t.co/HObdB8w0VU — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 26, 2017

Comedy writer Daniel Maier reacted by writing a tweet in the style of Trump himself. “We shall fight on the beaches, beautiful beaches. You have, there are some of the most wonderful beaches, someone told me American beaches are rated number one in the world, fabulous. Number one. Fake CNN hates our beaches, big league.”

We shall fight on the beaches, beautiful beaches. You have, there are some of the most wonderful beaches, someone told me American beaches are rated number one in the world, fabulous. Number one. Fake CNN hates our beaches, big league. Jim Acosta says we have no beaches. Our beac https://t.co/ynWDzIHQqq — Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) December 27, 2017

Trump is expected to visit London in February for the opening of the new US embassy.