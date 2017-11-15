Father gunned down with semi-automatic weapon outside London home (VIDEO)

Police have released footage of a father-of-two being gunned down outside his home. The Metropolitan Police offered a £20,000 ($26,300) reward for information. Haroon Hussain was left fighting for his life after being hit by a hail of bullets last year.

Hussain’s wife found him collapsed on the ground outside his family home at Beatrice Close in Plaistow, Newham, in east London. She called the emergency services at 11.17pm.

The 32-year-old businessman was left with life-changing injuries. He has trouble walking, suffers from epileptic fits, short-term memory loss, and cannot use his right hand properly. Some 17 months on, the motive for the attack remains unclear, police say.

The CCTV footage shows two suspects arriving and shooting Hussain with a semi-automatic weapon. The hooded men had been waiting in a vehicle nearby when Hussain left his flat, and they moved to attach him. More than a dozen shots were fired.

Detective Nick Sargeant said in a statement that it is a “miracle” Hussain survived his injuries. He added that, while the use of semi-automatic weapons on the streets of London is rare, it is important that it is recovered.

“I am hoping this significant reward will prompt someone to come forward with information that will assist in helping us to identify the suspects for this attempted murder … The effects on him have been traumatic both physically and psychologically. In addition this, [it] has had a profound effect on his family. They have had to move out of their home address due to this incident,” he said.

“The shooting happened over a year ago but I am hoping that someone will come forward who has this information. If anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Plainstow area on Thursday, June 9, 2016, please contact us as soon as possible,” added the detective.