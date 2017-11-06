‘I was raped by senior party figure & it was ignored by Commons,’ says Tory activist

A Tory activist who alleged she was raped by a senior party figure has claimed her complaint was ignored when she reported it to the House of Commons. The woman, known only as Amanda, has opened up about the “violent rape” that “destroyed” her.

“It wasn’t in Westminster, it was in my own home,” she told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire program on Sunday. “And it shouldn't have happened. I remember the attack, during the attack. I remember the room disappearing around me and thinking I was going to die. When he left the next day I was at the police station within an hour and I reported it.”

Amanda’s alleged attacker was not an MP, and he strongly denied the rape claims. Police reviewed the evidence before dropping the case.

Amanda, whose name has been changed to protect the identity of both parties, said the Commons’ clerk did little to respond to her claims of rape. During a half-an-hour talk with clerk David Natzler – which was confirmed by the BBC – she said that Westminster’s toxic “heavy drinking and sex-driven” culture had contributed to the alleged attack.

She believed that her ordeal and her concerns about workplace culture would be raised with Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom and then-Chief Whip Gavin Williamson. She thought that a meeting could be set up with them to discuss it further.

Instead, Amanda claims she never heard from either of them.

In a statement to the BBC, David Natzler confirmed that the discussion took place but that the allegation was “not the focus,” and that it would not have been appropriate to refer the allegations to other House authorities because “there was already a criminal case under way.”

Gavin Williamson was promoted to defence secretary last week after his predecessor Michael Fallon resigned amid multiple reports of harassment and sexual assault.

Leadsom has denied any knowledge of the rape claim.