Armed police evacuate passengers, sweep London metro after reports of ‘bang’ (VIDEOS)
Authorities, however failed to immediately find anything suspicious and no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
“Several people subsequently reported hearing a bang. No firearm or any other object was seen,” it said. “At this stage nothing suspicious has been found and the incident has now been stood down.”
#BREAKING#London Tube Station "Old Street" evacuated. Massive police and emergency services presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/wtozcXP1b0— Guido Mastrangelo (@GuidoGma) 30 сентября 2017 г.
“There were no reported injuries,” police added.
Police vans surrounding old street station, including unmarked vans now. Armed officers everywhere pic.twitter.com/0rGdu2u1Zu— George Maier (@GeorgeMaier) 30 сентября 2017 г.
Dozens of police vans and ambulances were deployed to the area, photos and videos posted by witnesses on social media showed.
Armed police officers have ordered everyone to clear the area and evacuate the station. Ambulances on scene. pic.twitter.com/gPpiaWeo0x— George Maier (@GeorgeMaier) 30 сентября 2017 г.
VIDEO FROM OLD STREET STATION, LONDON pic.twitter.com/5CBIzchBMi— kev667 (@kev667) 30 сентября 2017 г.