Armed police evacuate passengers, sweep London metro after reports of ‘bang’ (VIDEOS)

London police and ambulance service have responded to reports of a man “acting suspiciously” and a “bang” heard on an underground train, briefly evacuating passengers from the Old Street Station.

Authorities, however failed to immediately find anything suspicious and no arrests have been made, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Публикация от Michael Maximilian Moss (@maximillionaire.moss) Сен 30 2017 в 2:13 PDT

“Several people subsequently reported hearing a bang. No firearm or any other object was seen,” it said. “At this stage nothing suspicious has been found and the incident has now been stood down.”

“There were no reported injuries,” police added.

Police vans surrounding old street station, including unmarked vans now. Armed officers everywhere pic.twitter.com/0rGdu2u1Zu — George Maier (@GeorgeMaier) 30 сентября 2017 г.

Dozens of police vans and ambulances were deployed to the area, photos and videos posted by witnesses on social media showed.

Armed police officers have ordered everyone to clear the area and evacuate the station. Ambulances on scene. pic.twitter.com/gPpiaWeo0x — George Maier (@GeorgeMaier) 30 сентября 2017 г.