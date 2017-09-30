No jail term for UK man who imported ‘childlike’ sex doll and in possession of child abuse images

A man who imported a “childlike sex doll” into the United Kingdom and was found in possession of child abuse videos and images has been handed a suspended sentence.

Simon Glerum, 33, was arrested in January after Border Force officers at London’s Stansted Airport intercepted a parcel from Hong Kong containing a 3 ft 3 inch “childlike” sex doll.

Essex police said in a statement the doll was “anatomically correct” and it also came with other items including a body stocking and a hair brush. The package containing the doll was labelled as a mannequin.

A search of Glerum’s home uncovered a stash of child porn including 21 ‘Category A’ child abuse photos and videos, which is the most serious classification. There was also four ‘Category B’ and five ‘Category C’ images.

Police officers also uncovered a fictional story describing the sexual abuse of a child.

Glerum admitted to importing the doll as well as three counts of making indecent images of a child and one count of possession of a prohibited image at Chelmsford Crown Court in August.

On Friday he was handed a 12 month suspended sentence for each of the five counts that will run concurrently. He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order, and must complete a sex offender treatment program. The doll will be destroyed.

Detective Inspector Neal Miller, of the Crime and Public Protection Command, said: “The importation of childlike sex dolls can be an indication of offences being committed against children, as in this case, where images of child abuse were found on Glerum’s computer.

“We will always investigate and deal with such cases robustly and have made a number of arrests.”