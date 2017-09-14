‘Slave auction’ at UK university causes outrage

Students who planned to organise a ‘slave auction’ and ‘slave night’ during freshers week celebrations at Loughborough University in the UK have been forced to apologise after a raft of complaints from minority groups at the institute.

The offensive events, organised by the Faraday Hall residence at Loughborough, were met with an online backlash from the university’s African-Caribbean Society and Ethnic Minorities Network, as well as individual students.

This is the official statement from the Loughborough ACS Committee #DearLSUpic.twitter.com/4bR3WCB8is — LOUGHBOROUGH ACS (@LSU_ACS) September 14, 2017

This is the offical statement form the Loughborough Ethnic Minorities Committee #DearLSUpic.twitter.com/epe6xtN3nA — Loughborough's EMN (@EMN_Lboro) September 14, 2017

Complaints were lodged to the #DearLSU thread on Twitter, where the proposed timetable was also shared.

I'll be the "angry black woman" because this situation deserves an angry response. #DearLSU there's is no excuse for this 😪 pic.twitter.com/RJVgRfbxd1 — Steph 🦄 (@steph_yeboah) September 13, 2017

Fr, they wanna take our money but turn a blind eye to our issues. Yeah not happening. They can choke on their fake apology tbh #DearLSU — 👩🏾‍⚖️ (@funny_florence) September 13, 2017

Let's get this thread trending because I am seething.#DearLSU,

How DISGUSTING. A SLAVE AUCTION??? https://t.co/AzFWfngvSK — Miss Judith🌻 (@kalakirwan) September 13, 2017

#DearLSU please explain how you allowed @FaradayHall to want to host a 'slave party ' in black history month . I am deeply offended . pic.twitter.com/opGPUkKe67 — Emenike, Kim (@kimEmenike_) September 13, 2017

#DearLSU absolutely disgusted by this.. Hosting a slave auction?? In black history month. Are you sick??



What happen to #lborofamily ?? https://t.co/RjlckyiSeJ — Mansa Musa (@Mr_OBENGG) September 13, 2017

The fact that a whole committee felt it was okay to run a slave night is problematic, they lack of empathy displayed by LSU is outrageous. — #DearLSU (@ManLikeAyo) September 13, 2017

Following the backlash, Faraday Hall issued a public apology via Facebook.

However, many remained unconvinced, pointing out that a public apology only came forth once the university was confronted by members of the Ethnic Minorities Network.

We question the sincerity of this apology and whether or not it has published as an act of damage control. pic.twitter.com/qq2G6utb8y — #DearLSU (@ManLikeAyo) September 13, 2017

The head of EMN asked our Executive Officer to get the hall to publicly apologise. She's responded with this: — #DearLSU (@ManLikeAyo) September 13, 2017

She did not feel it necessary to get a public apology. — #DearLSU (@ManLikeAyo) September 13, 2017

As a committee, the EMN did not feel this was an appropriate response from someone who is meant to represent the welfare of all students. pic.twitter.com/MiTs4t593N — #DearLSU (@ManLikeAyo) September 13, 2017

The threat of being exposed publicly, made them reconsider. Magically they saw the light after being confronted. pic.twitter.com/6R0L9Xnr9k — #DearLSU (@ManLikeAyo) September 13, 2017

Last year, Exeter University came under fire after some of its students were seen donning T-shirts with racist and anti-Semitic slogans, including ‘Don’t speak to me if you’re not white’ and ‘the Holocaust was a good time’ at a sports club social event.

That same university had to launch an investigation in February of this year following the discovery of white supremacist slogans and a swastika its residence halls.