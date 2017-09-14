Japan issues warning as North Korean missile flies through its airspace near Hokkaido
‘Slave auction’ at UK university causes outrage

Loughborough University © Wikipedia
Students who planned to organise a ‘slave auction’ and ‘slave night’ during freshers week celebrations at Loughborough University in the UK have been forced to apologise after a raft of complaints from minority groups at the institute.

The offensive events, organised by the Faraday Hall residence at Loughborough, were met with an online backlash from the university’s African-Caribbean Society and Ethnic Minorities Network, as well as individual students.

Complaints were lodged to the #DearLSU thread on Twitter, where the proposed timetable was also shared.

Following the backlash, Faraday Hall issued a public apology via Facebook.

However, many remained unconvinced, pointing out that a public apology only came forth once the university was confronted by members of the Ethnic Minorities Network.

Last year, Exeter University came under fire after some of its students were seen donning T-shirts with racist and anti-Semitic slogans, including ‘Don’t speak to me if you’re not white’ and ‘the Holocaust was a good time’ at a sports club social event.

That same university had to launch an investigation in February of this year following the discovery of white supremacist slogans and a swastika its residence halls.

