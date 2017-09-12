Man admits threatening Muslims with dog screaming ‘they kill people’

Two victims of a racist attacker have described how they were set upon in Manchester by a man and his terrier as he ordered the dog to attack them.

Jakub Wendland, 32, has been banned from owning animals after he pursued a man, and later a woman, both of whom he harassed and verbally abused.

Bakhtshireen Rehman, 26, was the first to be confronted, as he made his way home from mosque close to Crowcroft Park on June 25.

A court heard Wendland’s victim refused to help him open a bottle of beer – resulting in a tirade of abuse.

Wendland called Mr Rehman a “Muslim Kurdi” before punching him and setting his dog on him; the animal bit Rehman.

In Manchester town centre, two hours later, Wendland set upon Sundus Mirza, 28.

He ordered his pet to “bite her” in the menacing attack.

A court heard he shouted: "Go on, bite her, bite her. They kill people, bite her."

Officers were spat at by Wendland when they arrested him, the Manchester Evening News reported.

"You are, in my judgement, quite clearly a racist. These were racist attacks, of that there is absolutely no doubt.

This was a campaign of racism carried out over the course of two hours in two separate areas,” the paper reports Judge Tony Cross QC as saying.

Wendland, who pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and using racially-aggravated words, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Following sentencing he was banned from possessing a dog indefinitely.