'Abort him': Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg’s hardline views on abortion unleash wave of online criticism

Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg, who some within his party see as the favourite to become Britain’s next PM, has faced a wave of criticism on social media following his incendiary comments on abortion and same-sex marriage.

During an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain show, Rees-Mogg admitted that he vehemently opposes gay marriage, as it goes against Catholic teachings, as well as abortion, which he says is “morally indefensible”.

"I'm a Catholic; I take the teaching of the Catholic Church seriously.

"Marriage is a sacrament and the view of what marriage is is taken by the Church, not Parliament,” Rees-Mogg opined.

Turning to the issue of women voluntarily terminating their pregnancies, Rees-Mogg said: "I am completely opposed to abortion; life begins at the point of conception.

“With same-sex marriage, that is something that people are doing for themselves. With abortion, that is what people are doing to the unborn child."

Following the interview, people flocked to social media to express their dismay at his controversial and “obsolete” views.

While one mocked his comments, saying the Tory backbencher should be the one “aborted”, another pointed out how Rees-Mogg’s views go back to the 16th century:

He should have been aborted.https://t.co/1inF6HMgy8 — Dave Burt (@MrDaveBurt) September 6, 2017

We're obviously in 1617 and not 2017🤔😐 https://t.co/gF008hvZqK — 🤷🏾‍♂️ (@Tariqueeeee) September 6, 2017

But one user said his views would be “horrible” regardless of the historical time.

Jacob Rees-Mogg are not 'outdated'. They would be fucking horrible whatever date it was. — Jonathan Grant (@JonathanPGrant) September 6, 2017

Another rubbished his chances of becoming Britain's next Prime Minister.

Call the fire brigade, Jacob Rees-Mogg just threw a poo at his leadership bid. #JacobReesMogg#PooGate — Sam Dowler (@samdowler) September 6, 2017

One Twitter user made a comparison between America under Donald Trump and a hypothetical Britain under Rees-Mogg.

It's hard enough watching Trump drag America backwards but could you imagine the damage Jacob Rees-Mogg would do to Britain? — Craig Randall (@crandall87) September 6, 2017

Others claimed his views exemplify the direction in which Britain’s political mind-set is moving.

Good God get this man out of my Twitter feed.Disgusting views and shows the way the wind is blowing in this country.https://t.co/0TOxqxVnq0 — Ceri Levy (@cerilevy) September 6, 2017

Another remarked that if Rees-Mogg gets elected, it will go to show the out-datedness of the Tory party as a whole.

I hope Jacob Rees-Mogg does get elected because it'll prove how dated the views of Tory voters who want him as PM are. He'd ruin the party — Young Kurd (@MichaelYavuz) September 6, 2017

But there were also those who defended Rees-Mogg for standing by his views, and who hit out at those criticizing him for upholding his religious beliefs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is Catholic & entitled to his beliefs. We defend people of other faiths to believe much worse. The hypocrisy is grotesque. — Alex Mullen (@The19thDoctor) September 6, 2017

He didn't say they shouldn't. He gave a personal view, but also accepted the law was out of step with those, and he respected that... — Tim Collins (@timcollins999) September 6, 2017

Others suggested Rees-Mogg had been specifically targeted.