HomeUK

12 fire engines, 80 firefighters battling blaze at east London residential block (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Get short URL
12 fire engines, 80 firefighters battling blaze at east London residential block (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO © Hannah McKay / Reuters
Twelve fire engines and 80 firefighters are tackling a blaze at another apartment building in east London’s Bethnal Green, according to the London fire service.

The entire roof and fourth floor of the new five-story building on Bow Wharf are alight, according to a statement from the London Fire Brigade.

The building, located between Bethnal Green and Mile End, is currently under construction and is not yet occupied.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Footage from the scene appears to show that the building’s roof, which was fitted with solar panels, collapsed.

A similar fire broke out on Turin Street in Bethnal Green last week. Seventy-two firefighters and 10 engines were dispatched to battle that blaze.

READ MORE: 72 firefighters, 10 engines tackle apartment block blaze in east London (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Britain’s fire services have been in a heightened state of alert since 600 tower blocks were found to have cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower.

The exterior panels helped the fire spread rapidly up the 24-storey building on June 14, according to Met police, which say 79 people are believed to have died in the disaster.

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.