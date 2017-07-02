12 fire engines, 80 firefighters battling blaze at east London residential block (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Twelve fire engines and 80 firefighters are tackling a blaze at another apartment building in east London’s Bethnal Green, according to the London fire service.

The entire roof and fourth floor of the new five-story building on Bow Wharf are alight, according to a statement from the London Fire Brigade.

12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters are tackling a fire at a residential block under construction on Mace Street in #BethnalGreen. pic.twitter.com/sM4plAOHa3 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 2, 2017

The roof and fourth floor of the 5 storey residential block under construction on Mace Street, #BethnalGreen are alight © @StephanieJay_UKpic.twitter.com/q3op48w4C7 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 2, 2017

The building, located between Bethnal Green and Mile End, is currently under construction and is not yet occupied.

UPDATE: The fire in East London is in #BowWharf. 80 firefighters are still at the scene. Latest here: https://t.co/ybgt0AoEnh © @dcmd1966pic.twitter.com/IJyJu6dbkX — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 2, 2017

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Footage from the scene appears to show that the building’s roof, which was fitted with solar panels, collapsed.

Tricky one for you guys. Well done. You make us proud! pic.twitter.com/6h7US2MkzE — Liz (@ejp72) July 2, 2017

A similar fire broke out on Turin Street in Bethnal Green last week. Seventy-two firefighters and 10 engines were dispatched to battle that blaze.



Britain’s fire services have been in a heightened state of alert since 600 tower blocks were found to have cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower.

The exterior panels helped the fire spread rapidly up the 24-storey building on June 14, according to Met police, which say 79 people are believed to have died in the disaster.