Corbyn to demand Queen’s Speech amendments on pay cap, emergency service cuts

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to table an amendment to the Conservative government’s Queen’s Speech, demanding an end to the public sector pay cap and budget cuts to emergency services.

“You can’t have safety and security on the cheap,” Corbyn said ahead of the final vote on the Queen’s Speech, the government’s program for the two-year parliamentary session.

“It is plain to see that seven years of cuts to our emergency services has made us less safe; it’s time to make a change.

“Our emergency service workers make us proud at the worst of times for our country, such as the Grenfell Tower fire and the recent terrorist attacks, and deserve the pay rise they have been denied for seven years."

“Conservative cuts have failed. Labour has a different approach, which values those who look after us and will transform Britain for the many not the few," the Press Association reported.

MPs will vote on the amendment on Wednesday in a debate which Corbyn branded a “test case” for politicians’ willingness to end austerity.

Read more

But Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to have the final say, as she has now guaranteed the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in the House of Commons. The Tories’ minority in government has been bolstered by the DUP’s 10 seats, after a £1 billion (US$1.28 billion) deal was struck by the two parties on Monday.

In their election manifesto, the Conservatives were hell-bent on keeping the 1 percent pay cap on public sector workers until 2020, but their electoral upset has resulted in a softening of the austerity agenda. Chancellor Philip Hammond has gone as far as acknowledging that Britons are now “weary” of pay restrictions and the real-term income dip of the past few years.

A victory in Parliament for Corbyn could be the end of Theresa May, however, who has been under pressure from her own backbenches to improve her performance since the election on June 8.

Labour frontbenchers, including Corbyn himself, have said the party is ready to form a government and has remained on a campaign footing for another snap election.

Many pundits believe a new election could come as soon as October this year.