Aftermath of attack near London mosque (VIDEOS)

Footage from eyewitnesses shows the immediate aftermath of the incident at a mosque in London's Finsbury Park. The van, driven by a 48-year old man, rammed into a crowd of people as they were leaving the mosque after nightly prayers.

One video shows injured people lying on the ground and a man performing first aid on the injured. The other shows a seriously injured man who is being tended to by a passerby.

Video of one of those severely injured in the terrorist attack on peaceful Muslim worshipers in #FinsburyParkpic.twitter.com/jbO1AXUMjA — JammyDodger (@mrjammyjamjar3) June 19, 2017

At least one person was killed and 10 injured. The driver of the vehicle was caught by the people at the site of the incident.