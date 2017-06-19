HomeUK

Aftermath of attack near London mosque (VIDEOS)

Footage from eyewitnesses shows the immediate aftermath of the incident at a mosque in London's Finsbury Park. The van, driven by a 48-year old man, rammed into a crowd of people as they were leaving the mosque after nightly prayers.
One video shows injured people lying on the ground and a man performing first aid on the injured. The other shows a seriously injured man who is being tended to by a passerby.

At least one person was killed and 10 injured. The driver of the vehicle was caught by the people at the site of the incident.

