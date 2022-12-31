Unbeaten MMA prospect killed during violent home invasion

Tanner Marlow was 4-0 in his highly promising mixed martial arts career

Tanner Marlow, an unbeaten American mixed martial arts fighter, was killed during a violent home invasion in California on December 24.

The 4-0 light heavyweight, who had fought for UFC feeder league Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), was reportedly at home when an armed man, later identified as Jacob Malena, attempted to gain entry to the property.

Marlow was also equipped with a firearm and both men died in a shootout that ensued.

Local reports indicated that Malena was attempting to force his way into the property, which was where his estranged girlfriend resided. She was unharmed during the incident.

“We’re heartbroken over the tragic passing of our Team Iridium brother Tanner Marlow,” read a press release from Iridium Sports Agency, who represented Marlow.

“Tanner is remembered fondly as one of the most promising unbeaten prospects in the sport of MMA, and a very proud family man. Tanner is missed greatly, and we extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to his family, friends, and team at this difficult time.”

Marlow had fought just four times professionally in his burgeoning mixed martial arts career and was last seen in the cage in June, when he scored a second-round TKO win against another unbeaten prospect, Joel Guzman, to increase his growing reputation within the sport. That was Marlow’s first fight in a little under three years.

His fight nickname was ‘The American Psycho’ – the same moniker famously used by UFC Hall of Fame fighter Stephan Bonnar, who coincidentally passed away two days before Marlow as a result of presumed cardiac issues.