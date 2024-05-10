Bus plummets into river in St Petersburg leaving several dead (VIDEOS)

The accident in the Russian city has claimed at least three lives, according to the emergencies ministry

A passenger bus fell into a river in the Russian city of St Petersburg, killing at least three people, the emergencies ministry has said.

Four more victims have been declared clinically dead, while two others are in critical condition, the ministry said on Friday.

Nine people have been recovered from the sunken vehicle as a result of an operation, which involved 69 rescuers and 18 specialized equipment units, it added.

The police said earlier that there were “around 20 people” aboard the bus at the moment of the accident. According to the witnesses, some passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

The crash was spotted by CCTV cameras; the footage shows the driver apparently losing control of the vehicle while making a turn. The bus is seen ramming several cars in the opposite line before breaking through a guardrail and falling into the Moyka River. The vehicle then almost fully submerges into the water.

St Petersburg’s transport committee has confirmed the incident, saying that the driver lost control of the bus, which led to the vehicle plummeting into the water from the Potseluev Bridge (Bridge of Kisses).

According to law enforcement, the driver is being held at a police station; a criminal case has been launched against him.

Gazeta.ru has reported that according to preliminary data, the driver could have lost control of the vehicle due to sudden health issues.