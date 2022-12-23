icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Dec, 2022 09:07
HomeSport News

Ovechkin breaks NHL record

The Russian reached a new shots-on-goal milestone
Ovechkin breaks NHL record
The Russian is out on his own in terms of shots on goal. ©  AP Photo / Jess Rapfogel

The wait goes on for Alexander Ovechkin to reach second place in the all-time NHL scoring charts, although the Russian star did break one record on Thursday as he became the league’s all-time leader for shots on goal.

Ovechkin failed to find the net for a fourth game in a row, meaning he remains stuck on 800 NHL goals for his career – just one behind Gordie Howe on the all-time list.

But the Russian winger had two assists as the Capitals overcame the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime, also reaching an historic shots-on-goal milestone with an effort in the third period.

The shot on goal took Ovechkin’s tally to 6,210 in 1,309 NHL games – overtaking Canadian legend Ray Bourque as a league record. Defenseman Bourgue had managed 6,209 shots on goal in his 1,612-game career.

Ovechkin hailed for NHL landmark (VIDEO) READ MORE: Ovechkin hailed for NHL landmark (VIDEO)

By the time the action was over at the Canadian Tire Centre, Ovechkin had increased his tally to 6,211. The league began recording shots-on-goal statistics from the 1959-60 season onwards, and Ovechkin and Bourque are the only players ever to breach the 6,000 mark.

Despite being made to wait for an elusive goal which would take him into joint second alongside Howe on the all-time list, Ovechkin said he was not unduly concerned.

“If I was playing out there and [got] zero chances, yeah, I would be worried,” said the 37-year-old, as quoted by ESPN.

“But I have chances. Their goalie played good, and right now it’s important to get two points and keep moving in the standings.”

READ MORE: Ovechkin makes marketing move in pursuit of NHL record

Ovechkin will have the chance to reach the 801-goal milestone when the Capitals host the Winnipeg Jets in Washington on Friday night.  

The Capitals are currently fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings, three points adrift of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.

Top stories

RT Features

Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia
Selling a war: Report exposes how German media stirs up militancy in society and works to prevent negotiations with Russia FEATURE
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration
‘I was nearly shot for not knowing Ukrainian’: Mariupol residents on the horrors of war and the city’s restoration FEATURE
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible?
‘Who will blink first?’ Is nuclear war between Russia and the US possible? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia saves Central African Republic
0:00
24:44
How much is the Sri Lankan crisis costing?
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies