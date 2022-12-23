Ovechkin breaks NHL record

The Russian reached a new shots-on-goal milestone

The wait goes on for Alexander Ovechkin to reach second place in the all-time NHL scoring charts, although the Russian star did break one record on Thursday as he became the league’s all-time leader for shots on goal.

Ovechkin failed to find the net for a fourth game in a row, meaning he remains stuck on 800 NHL goals for his career – just one behind Gordie Howe on the all-time list.

But the Russian winger had two assists as the Capitals overcame the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in overtime, also reaching an historic shots-on-goal milestone with an effort in the third period.

The shot on goal took Ovechkin’s tally to 6,210 in 1,309 NHL games – overtaking Canadian legend Ray Bourque as a league record. Defenseman Bourgue had managed 6,209 shots on goal in his 1,612-game career.

By the time the action was over at the Canadian Tire Centre, Ovechkin had increased his tally to 6,211. The league began recording shots-on-goal statistics from the 1959-60 season onwards, and Ovechkin and Bourque are the only players ever to breach the 6,000 mark.

Despite being made to wait for an elusive goal which would take him into joint second alongside Howe on the all-time list, Ovechkin said he was not unduly concerned.

“If I was playing out there and [got] zero chances, yeah, I would be worried,” said the 37-year-old, as quoted by ESPN.

“But I have chances. Their goalie played good, and right now it’s important to get two points and keep moving in the standings.”

Ovechkin will have the chance to reach the 801-goal milestone when the Capitals host the Winnipeg Jets in Washington on Friday night.

The Capitals are currently fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings, three points adrift of the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.