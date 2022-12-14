icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Dec, 2022 08:04
HomeSport News

Ovechkin reaches momentous NHL milestone (VIDEO)

The Russian scored his 800th goal in the league and is the first player to achieve the tally with a single franchise
Ovechkin reaches momentous NHL milestone (VIDEO)
Ovechkin continues to write his name into the history books. ©  AP Photo / Charles Rex Arbogast

A hat-trick from Alexander Ovechkin in the Washington Capitals’ 7-3 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night took the Russian star onto a landmark 800 goals in the NHL.

Ovechkin became only the third player in NHL history to reach the scoring milestone, but is the first to do so at a single franchise.

Ovechkin, 37, is now just one goal away from catching late Canadian legend Gordie Howe in second place on the NHL’s all-time goalscoring list.

“It’s a huge number,” Ovechkin said“It’s the best company you ever can imagine since you start playing hockey to be connected to Gordie.

“Eight hundred, I’m the third person who ever scored that many goals. So without my teammates, without the organization, the fans, my family, I would never get that number and I would never talk to you right now about those numbers.”

Ovechkin’s first goal of the night at the United Center in Chicago came after just 24 seconds, before he added a second on a power-play in the same period.

His third goal – and number 800 in the NHL – came as he seized onto a loose puck and fired into the net in the third period.

The Capitals’ bench cleared as Ovechkin was mobbed by his teammates. The Russian also earned an ovation from the Chicago crowd, which he acknowledged in return. 

The win was a fifth in a row for the Capitals as they continue to gain momentum following an indifferent start to the season.

Most of the talk was about Ovechkin, however, as he continued a remarkable story which began with the Capitals 18 seasons ago.

The Russian forward’s first goal came on his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 3-2 win back in 2005. 

He has not let up since and is now poised to overtake Howe before attempting to chase down all-time leading NHL goalscorer Wayne Gretzky, who racked up 894 goals during his remarkable career.

Both Gretzky and Howe recorded their tallies with goals at more than one NHL team, while Ovechkin has done so solely at the Caps.

Hockey boss reveals promise to record-chasing Ovechkin READ MORE: Hockey boss reveals promise to record-chasing Ovechkin

Washington paid tribute to their captain by changing their social media profiles to feature an outline of Ovechkin along with a ‘GR8’ symbol – a nod to the Russian’s ‘Great Eight’ nickname.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis revealed this week that he had made an agreement with Ovechkin not to overhaul the team while the Russian pursues Gretzky’s record tally.

In return, Ovechkin has vowed to remain fully focused on collective glory rather than personal accolades, as the Capitals aim to put themselves back in contention for a first Stanley Cup since 2018.

Ovechkin could match and overtake Howe on the NHL scoring list when the Capitals host the Dallas Stars at the Capital One Arena on Thursday night – although the Central Division leaders will likely pose a sterner test than the struggling Blackhawks did.   

Top stories

RT Features

This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs
This North African country’s growing influence is putting it in the US crosshairs FEATURE
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal?
Fyodor Lukyanov: How can we explain Angela Merkel’s bombshell revelations about the Ukraine peace deal? FEATURE
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service
Ex-Nazis in the service of Uncle Sam: How the US took control of Germany’s main intelligence service FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: New globalization?
0:00
24:47
Climate Change & Farming Protests
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies