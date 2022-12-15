Ovechkin makes marketing move in pursuit of NHL record

The Russian is chasing history in the elite hockey league

Russian forward Alexander Ovechkin has trademarked a unique image and slogan as he hunts the NHL’s all-time goalscoring record.

The Washington Capitals star became just the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals when he scored a hat-trick against the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week.

The forward now needs just one goal to draw level with Gordie Howe on 801 goals in second place on the all-time charts. Beyond that is Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals.

Ovechkin, 37, is intent on overtaking that total – an endeavor which Capitals owner Ted Leonsis says the team will back to its utmost.

As the pursuit continues, Ovechkin has trademarked the slogan ‘THE GR8 CHASE’, which features on an image bearing an outline of the star with outstretched arms.

The phrase is a nod to Ovechkin’s nickname – ‘The Great Eight’ – as well as Gretzky’s moniker, ‘The Great One’.

According to ESPN, Ovechkin and his family have been thinking up marketing ideas alongside the Capitals, the NHL, the NHL Players’ Association and sponsors.

The news outlet says the first release of the themed merchandise could be available as early as Thursday, when the Capitals take on the Dallas Stars in the US capital.

News: Alex Ovechkin has trademarked "THE GR8 CHASE" as he closes in on Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record. https://t.co/dcHq6WVEXO — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 15, 2022

Ovechkin’s landmark achievement of 800 goals earlier this week was met with a rapturous celebration by his teammates, while fans at Chicago’s United Center also gave him a warm ovation.

Ovechkin has spent his entire NHL career with the Capitals, and is the only player ever to score 800 goals with a single franchise – setting him apart from Canadian greats Howe and Gretzky.

Despite history beckoning, the Russian star has said that his focus remains on more success with the team, rather than personal accolades.

Ovechkin led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup title in 2018, although they have not been in contention since then.

They made an indifferent start to the current campaign, but the 7-3 win against the Blackhawks was their fifth in a row as they built momentum heading into Thursday’s meeting with Central Division leaders Dallas.