Measures were approved against dozens of sporting figures

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovnaya Rada, has approved sanctions against a lengthy list of Russian sporting figures, accusing them of showing support for Moscow’s military campaign and posing a potential threat to the country.

The list was shared by the parliamentary press service on Tuesday and includes both active and retired Russian sports stars.

Among them are Olympic figure skating gold medalist Kamila Valieva, 16, and multiple world champion gymnasts Dina and Arina Averina.

The list also includes athletes from boxing, swimming, skiing, chess, speed-skating, ski jumping, ice hockey, wrestling, and MMA.

Retired sports stars such as hockey great Vyacheslav Fetisov and Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Alina Kabaeva are also named.

Former footballer Anatoliy Tymoshchuk is likewise included and is the only Ukrainian on the 56-person list.

Tymoshchuk, 43, is his country’s all-time record appearance holder in international football.

However, he has been disowned by the Ukrainian authorities after opting to remain in his coaching role at Zenit St. Petersburg.

The sanctions recommended in the Rada resolution – which are set to be in force for 10 years and will be sent to the National Security and Defense Council – include an entry ban and the blocking of any assets in Ukraine, among other restrictions.