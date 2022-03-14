Russian football fans back Ukraine legend accused of silence

Zenit assistant coach Anatoliy Tymoshchuk is Ukraine's most-capped player and has been punished by his country's football association

Fans of reigning Russian Premier League (RPL) champions Zenit St. Petersburg have shown their support for Ukraine legend Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, the club's assistant coach who has been banned for life by his country's football association and received fierce criticism for his perceived silence over the conflict in his homeland.

Champions League winner Tymoshchuk has been accused of "co-operation with the club of the aggressor" by the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), which has withdrawn the previously revered figure's coaching licence and haul of medals he won during a celebrated career in Ukraine, including three Ukrainian Premier League titles with Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 42-year-old is the record cap-holder for the Ukraine national team, making 144 appearances across a 16-year career which included leading the country to the quarterfinals of their only World Cup appearance, in 2006, and being named as their joint-greatest ever player.

Some Zenit fans unfurled a banner during their side's 1-1 league draw at Krylya Sovetov on Sunday, reportedly telling him: "Tolya, we are with you."

The UAF has called for the three-time Ukrainian Footballer of the Year to be deprived of his state honors, including the Ukrainian Bravery Order he won in 2006.

In a statement, it claimed that Tymoshchuk had "damaged the image of Ukrainian football" by making a "conscious choice" not to condemn the conflict, adding that he had violated the association's ethics and fair play code.

"Since the beginning of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, Tymoshchuk, the former captain of the Ukrainian national team, not only did not make any public statements in this regard but also did not stop his co-operation with the club of the aggressor," said the UAF.

"At a time when [Tymoshchuk's former club] Bayern Munich publishes statements and holds actions in support of Ukraine, Tymoshchuk continues to remain silent and work for the club of the aggressor."

After starting his career at Ukrainian club Volyn Lutsk, Tymoshchuk spent almost a decade with Shakhtar before joining Zenit in 2007, winning the RPL Player of the Year in his debut season and lifting the top flight title, the UEFA Cup and the Super Cup during two spells across four years.

Tymoshchuk joined German giants Bayern between 2009 and 2013, winning the Bundesliga twice and the Champions League in his final season among a haul of seven trophies.

Ukraine midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, of top Italian side Atalanta, was widely quoted as calling Tymoshchuk's lack of response to the conflict "weird" and "not right".

"I don't know about Tymoshchuk – you need to ask him," said Malinovskyi, adding that it was "hard to comment".

"It’s 100 percent the case that he’s no longer – nor ever will be – a legend of Ukraine football. His previous achievements have been forgotten."

Former Ukraine international Yaroslav Rakitskiy left Zenit earlier this month, with the club announcing that his departure was a result of his family situation and wishing the defender well.

Tymoshchuk is the latest figure to face punishment over his perceived stance on the conflict after German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder lost his role with his country's national football association over his links with Russia.

The Ukrainian Premier League has been suspended and Shakhtar's numerous Brazilian players were forced to shelter in a hotel while their safe departure from Ukraine was arranged following the start of the attack.