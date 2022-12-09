Croatia shock Brazil in World Cup shootout drama

The five-time winners have been dumped out in Qatar

Brazil have crashed out of the FIFA World Cup after a heartbreaking 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Croatia on a night of high drama at the Education City Stadium in Doha.

Superstar forward Neymar looked to have clinched Brazil's place in the last four in Qatar when he found the net after starting and finishing an intricate passing move to fire home after rounding Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic just before half-time in extra time to give his team a 1-0 lead.

The strike equaled Brazil legend Pele's record haul of 77 goals for the national team - but the Paris Saint-Germain player will be waiting a while to break the record after Bruno Petkovic's dramatic late equalizer brought the game to a spot-kick lottery.

There, it was the Croats who held firm - with Marquinhos missing the crucial penalty to consign Brazil to World Cup heartbreak, and send Croatia once again into the semifinals.

