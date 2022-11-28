Brazil book spot in World Cup knockout stages

Tite’s team beat Switzerland to earn passage to the last 16 in Qatar

A goal inside the last 10 minutes from midfielder Casemiro was enough for Brazil to edge past Switzerland and seal a place in the World Cup knockout stages in Qatar with one group game to spare.

Casemiro struck with a sliced volley in the 83rd minute which appeared to take the slightest of deflections off defender Manuel Akanji before beating Yann Sommer in the Swiss goal.

After seeing off Serbia in their opening game, five-time World Cup winners Brazil are top of Group G on six points from two games.

The Swiss, who beat Cameroon in their opening game, lie second on three points, while Serbia and Cameroon are on a point apiece after sharing a thrilling 3-3 draw earlier on Monday.

While Tite’s Brazil are safely through, the rest will fight it out for the remaining passage into the last 16 on Friday – when Cameroon will take on Brazil and Serbia meet Switzerland.

Brazil’s win at Stadium 974 came without the presence of star forward Neymar, who injured an ankle against Serbia and is set to be sidelined until the knockout stages.

Vinicius Jr thought he had given Brazil the lead in the second half after sliding the ball past Sommer, but the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up following the intervention of VAR.

The Swiss, who had been involved in a minor traffic accident while making their way to the stadium, appeared set to hold up Brazil for a second successive World Cup after their draw in Russia four years ago, but found their resistance broken after a smart move involving Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo was finished expertly by Casemiro.

Brazil are among the favorites for the title in Qatar, and have ultimately eased their way into the business end of the tournament with a game to spare – something defending champions France have also achieved.

Switzerland, meanwhile, are set for a fraught showdown with Serbia – a team they defeated 2-1 at the last World Cup in a heated clash on their way to making it to the knockout stage.