icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Nov, 2022 18:47
HomeSport News

Brazil book spot in World Cup knockout stages

Tite’s team beat Switzerland to earn passage to the last 16 in Qatar
Brazil book spot in World Cup knockout stages
Brazil are chasing a first World Cup title since 2002. ©  ANP via Getty Images

A goal inside the last 10 minutes from midfielder Casemiro was enough for Brazil to edge past Switzerland and seal a place in the World Cup knockout stages in Qatar with one group game to spare.

Casemiro struck with a sliced volley in the 83rd minute which appeared to take the slightest of deflections off defender Manuel Akanji before beating Yann Sommer in the Swiss goal.

After seeing off Serbia in their opening game, five-time World Cup winners Brazil are top of Group G on six points from two games. 

The Swiss, who beat Cameroon in their opening game, lie second on three points, while Serbia and Cameroon are on a point apiece after sharing a thrilling 3-3 draw earlier on Monday.

While Tite’s Brazil are safely through, the rest will fight it out for the remaining passage into the last 16 on Friday – when Cameroon will take on Brazil and Serbia meet Switzerland.

RT
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro gave Brazil the win. ©  Evrim Aydin / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Brazil’s win at Stadium 974 came without the presence of star forward Neymar, who injured an ankle against Serbia and is set to be sidelined until the knockout stages.

Vinicius Jr thought he had given Brazil the lead in the second half after sliding the ball past Sommer, but the goal was ruled out for an offside in the build-up following the intervention of VAR.

The Swiss, who had been involved in a minor traffic accident while making their way to the stadium, appeared set to hold up Brazil for a second successive World Cup after their draw in Russia four years ago, but found their resistance broken after a smart move involving Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo was finished expertly by Casemiro. 

READ MORE: Neymar World Cup injury revealed

Brazil are among the favorites for the title in Qatar, and have ultimately eased their way into the business end of the tournament with a game to spare – something defending champions France have also achieved.

Switzerland, meanwhile, are set for a fraught showdown with Serbia – a team they defeated 2-1 at the last World Cup in a heated clash on their way to making it to the knockout stage.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Latin America in focus
0:00
27:4
CrossTalk on Ukraine, HOME EDITION: Lights out!
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies