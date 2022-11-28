icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Nov, 2022 11:10
Turkish football fan attacks player with corner post (VIDEO)

Violent scenes broke out during the game between bitter rivals Goztepe and Altay
The fan targeted a rival goalkeeper. ©  Twitter

A derby match between Goztepe and Altay in the Turkish second division was abandoned on Sunday after a fan invaded the pitch and assaulted Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Ozenc with a corner post.

The game was midway through the first half when play was halted to deal with disturbances in the stands as fans clashed and threw flares at the Gursel Aksel Stadium in the city of Izmir.

With two ambulances already deployed to the field and the players distracted, a Goztepe fan charged onto the pitch wielding a corner flag.

The supporter used it to hit the unsuspecting Ozenc twice over the head, shattering the post into pieces.

The fan appeared set to continue the assault before being restrained.

Referee Emre Kargin called both sets of players into the locker rooms and later declared that the match would be suspended with the score at 0-0.

Ozenc was taken to hospital for checks and suffered a 4cm cut in his head as a result of the assault.

Izmir governor Yavuz Selim Kosger later said that those behind the unrest “will be punished with the decision to be taken within the Turkish legal system.”

According to Turkish media, 21 people have already been arrested in connection with the violence.

