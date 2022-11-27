icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2022 16:00
Russian football match ends in mass violence (VIDEO)

Tensions flared when Zenit St. Petersburg took on Spartak Moscow
Football spilled over into violence between Zenit and Spartak. ©  Telegram / Match Premier

Six players were sent off as the Russian Cup game between bitter rivals Zenit St. Petersburg and Spartak Moscow descended into chaos on Sunday.

The violence erupted when Zenit’s Wilmar Barrios clashed with Spartak forward Quincy Promes at the full-time whistle.

Brazilian Zenit defender Rodrigao then became involved, appearing to lash out at Spartak forward Shamar Nicholson, who responded by throwing a punch. 

All hell broke loose as referee Vladimir Moskalev struggled to contain the two sets of brawling players and members of the respective benches.

By the time the dust had settled, Moskalev had dished out red cards to Zenit’s Rodrigao, Barrios, and Malcom, and Spartak stars Nicholson, Aleksandr Sobolev, and substitute goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov.

Zenit won the match 4-2 on a penalty shootout after the scores had ended 0-0 at full-time at the Gazprom Arena.

Despite the defeat, Spartak still finished top of Russian Cup Group B to reach the playoffs, while Zenit ended third in the group and will need to negotiate a regional playoff path.

The game, however, will be remembered far more for the ugly scenes of violence which will surely be investigated further by the Russian football authorities.  

