icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2022 14:20
HomeSport News

US accused of ‘disrespect’ over flag alteration ahead of Iran clash

The two teams are set to meet at the Qatar World Cup in a high-stakes game on Tuesday
US accused of ‘disrespect’ over flag alteration ahead of Iran clash
The US plays Iran in a crucial World Cup encounter next week. ©  Maja Hitij / FIFA via Getty Images

The US men’s national soccer team (USMNT) has been accused of “unethical” behavior ahead of its World Cup meeting with Iran in Qatar, after displaying an altered version of the Iranian flag on social media.

America and Iran face off in a vital game at Al Thumama Stadium on Tuesday which is set to determine which of the two teams progresses to the knockout stages in Qatar.

Ahead of the match, the USMNT social media account has stirred tensions by posting a graphic of the Group B standings featuring England, Iran, the US, and Wales.

The Iranian flag is shown with its horizontal green, white, and red colors – but without the central emblem of the Islamic Republic.

RT
The offending image was shared on social media. ©  Twitter / @USMNT

The soccer federation confirmed to the media that the gesture was a show of support for the protests in Iran which emerged after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

The full version of the Iranian flag is shown on the USMNT’s official website, but the social media snub has angered officials in the Middle Eastern state.

A legal adviser of the Iranian Football Federation, Safia Allah Faghanpour, was quoted as saying by Iran’s Tasnim news agency that the organization was seeking action with FIFA.

“Respecting a nation’s flag is an accepted international practice that all other nations must emulate. The action conducted in relation to the Iranian flag is unethical and against international law,” Faghanpour said.

READ MORE: Iran manager tells German icon to resign over ‘disgraceful’ comments

Iran’s participation at the Qatar World Cup has played out amid a barrage of questions from the Western media about the protests in the country.

Manager Carlos Queiroz has grown visibly irritated at press conferences, and confronted a BBC reporter earlier this week, demanding to know why England coach Gareth Southgate does not face questions on issues such as his country’s actions in Afghanistan.

Protests appeared in Iran following the death of Amini, who was detained by the country’s ‘morality police’ for allegedly not wearing a hijab correctly.

An autopsy later determined that Amini did not die due to physical violence, but rather from cerebral hypoxia, or lack of oxygen to the brain, according to a coroner’s report. 

Iran players sing anthem before dramatic World Cup win READ MORE: Iran players sing anthem before dramatic World Cup win

The document specified that Amini had underlying conditions stemming from surgery on a benign brain tumor she had undergone when she was eight. 

Heading into the final round of group-stage matches in Qatar, the US and Iran are both battling for a place in the last 16.

Iran opened their campaign with a 6-2 defeat to England, but bounced back with a dramatic late win against Wales on Friday.

The US has drawn both its games in Qatar thus far, playing out a 1-1 draw with Wales, followed by a goalless encounter with England.

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye-bye, Kiev, hello Cote d’Azur: As Westerners send aid, here’s how Ukraine’s corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reversed fortunes? Gilbert Doctorow, international affairs analyst
0:00
28:57
Africa Facebook / Apartheid
0:00
25:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies