icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Oct, 2022 14:44
HomeWorld News

Cause of Mahsa Amini’s death revealed by Iranian coroner

The woman whose fate triggered a nationwide protest movement died from “multiple organ failure”
Cause of Mahsa Amini’s death revealed by Iranian coroner
A protester holds a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration in Paris, October 2, 2022. © AP / Aurelien Morissard

Mahsa Amini, whose death in police custody led to mass protests in Iran, did not die due to physical violence, but from cerebral hypoxia, or lack of oxygen to the brain, a coroner’s report has determined.

The 22-year-old woman was arrested by the Islamic Republic’s morality police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing an “inappropriate” headscarf. Her family claimed she was tortured and collapsed after being hit on the head.

According to the forensic report, quoted by Iran’s official news agency IRNA on Friday, Amini’s death was “not caused by a blow to the head or vital organs of the body.” 

The document said Amini had underlying conditions stemming from surgery on a benign brain tumor she had undergone when she was eight.

The report stated that the woman suddenly lost consciousness and collapsed while in custody, then regained consciousness before falling again. 

“Due to the ineffective cardio-respiratory resuscitation in the first critical minutes, she suffered severe hypoxia and as a result brain damage despite recovery from cardiac functioning,” the report said, adding that the woman died due to “multiple organ failure caused by cerebral hypoxia.” It did not specify whether Amini had suffered any injuries. 

READ MORE: Iran blames US and Israel for riots

The largest of the protests over Amini’s death have occurred in Iran’s western Kurdistan Province, where she was from. More than 150 people have died in clashes with police, according to the Iran Human Rights group, as cited by the Associated Press.

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views
Be careful what you post: How Facebook and the US government have united against Americans with the 'wrong' views FEATURE
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies