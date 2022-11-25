icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Nov, 2022 09:34
HomeSport News

Iran manager confronts BBC reporter in Qatar

Carlos Queiroz asked the journalist why other coaches have not faced ‘political’ questions
Iran manager confronts BBC reporter in Qatar
Queiroz spoke to the media in Qatar on Thursday. ©  Jonathan Brady / PA Images via Getty Images

Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz has asked why England counterpart Gareth Southgate is not quizzed on topics such as Afghanistan, as the manager addressed a BBC journalist at the World Cup in Qatar.

Iran are playing their second Group B match against Wales on Friday, but members of the team have spent time at media conferences fielding questions about the protests back in their homeland following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September.

The Iranian team remained silent for the national anthem prior to their opening defeat against England on Monday – which was taken by many to be a show of support for the protests.

Questions on the topic continued as Queiroz faced the media on Thursday alongside striker Mehdi Taremi, who scored twice in the 6-2 loss against England.

Iran players silent for anthem before World Cup defeat to England READ MORE: Iran players silent for anthem before World Cup defeat to England

Queiroz, who is Portuguese, initially defended journalists’ right to ask a range of questions, saying: “They have the right, the press have the right to make the questions that they understand are the right questions.”

“It is important that if we answer whatever we want, you also need to respect that. We don’t want to mix those kind of issues in the moment that you’re playing football,” added the 69-year-old.

But after the event, Queiroz spoke directly to BBC Persia reporter Shaimaa Khalil, demanding to know why the likes of England manager Southgate has not been probed on topics such as Afghanistan during his press engagements.

“I’m asking you one thing now: Why don’t you ask questions to other coaches? That’s only fair,” Queiroz was heard saying amid a throng of reporters.  

“Why don’t you ask Southgate: ‘What do you think about England and the United States that left Afghanistan and all the women alone?’”

Khalil insisted that she had asked Iranian striker Taremi about the protests because “this is an Iranian player” and the issue is “about his country.”

Queiroz made similar criticism of members of the Western media earlier during the tournament in Qatar.

After one press conference, he was heard telling a British Sky News journalist to “think about what happened in your country with immigration” after a politically charged question. 

Iran captain criticizes English media before World Cup clash READ MORE: Iran captain criticizes English media before World Cup clash

Iran continue their World Cup campaign against Wales at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Friday, before taking on the USA in Al Thumama on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Islamic nation has faced protests within the country since the death of Amini in September, after she was detained for allegedly breaking morality rules by not wearing a hijab correctly.  

An autopsy later determined that Amini did not die due to physical violence, but from cerebral hypoxia, or lack of oxygen to the brain, according to a coroner’s report. 

Amini’s death was caused by a pre-existing condition, the document said, specifying that Amini had underlying conditions stemming from surgery on a benign brain tumor she had undergone when she was eight. 

Top stories

RT Features

The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow FEATURE
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict
Bye, bye Kiev, hello Cote D'Azur: As Westerners send aid, here's how Ukraine's corrupt elites are profiting from the conflict FEATURE
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage
Russia’s former southern capital renounces its past: How Ukraine is destroying its heritage FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Nato vs. the World
0:00
25:10
The cost of winter
0:00
27:0
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies