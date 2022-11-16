Russian star responds to ‘lies’ after Turkish exit

Artem Dzyuba parted ways with Adana Demirspor earlier in November

Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba has told fans not to listen to “evil tongues and ill-wishers” as the forward explained the reasons behind his exit from Turkish team Adana Demirspor.

Dzyuba’s time at Demirspor came to an end this month after he featured in just five matches for the club.

Reports in some sections of the Russian media claimed that issues with salary payments were behind the termination of his contract.

But Dzyuba himself issued a social media message this week in which he emphasized that he had left Adana Demirspor on good terms.

“I disappeared from the radar for a bit, I had to reboot, rethink everything, and come back with renewed strength and emotions,” said the 6ft 4in forward.

“Don’t worry, I’m fine. Don’t listen to all these evil tongues and ill-wishers. They are telling lies. Don’t pay attention.

“First of all, I’m grateful to Adana Demirspor, the management, the president, for coming forward and we parted in a calm, peaceful way.

“It was a balanced decision. I’m not 18 years old, and just sitting and watching matches would not be right for me,” added Dzyuba.

The 34-year-old had joined the Turkish outfit in August after his contract ended with Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg.

Dzyuba made a positive start to life at Demirspor by scoring on his debut against Fenerbahce, but failed to add to that tally in four subsequent appearances.

Much of Dzyuba’s time was spent on the bench, and he was missing entirely from the squad for the matches against Konyaspor and Kayserispor at the end of October – indicating his days at the club were numbered.

After the termination of Dzyuba’s contract was confirmed, Adana manager Vincenzo Montella said that the decision had been mutual and amicable.

Despite his departure from Türkiye and advancing years, Dzyuba insisted that he was capable of achieving more in the game.

“I still have big ambitions, I want to play while I can still get great joy from it,” said the former Russian national team captain in his video message.

“It was an interesting experience in Türkiye, sometimes painful... I met lots of people, there was a great atmosphere in the team… I was really happy to be there.

“Everything is fine, I’ll listen to all offers and continue to play football,” Dzyuba added.

Dzyuba helped Zenit to four successive Russian Premier League titles before leaving the club as a free agent during the summer.

At international level, he is Russia’s joint all-time top scorer with 30 goals – level with former Zenit forward Aleksandr Kerzhakov.

Dzyuba struck his record-equaling goal at the European Championships in the summer of 2021, but has not featured for the national team since Valeri Karpin took over as manager following the tournament.

Adana Demirspor are currently third in the Turkish Super Lig, five points behind leaders Fenerbahce and three points adrift of second-placed Galatasaray