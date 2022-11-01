icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Nov, 2022 16:17
HomeSport News

US charges ex-boxer over $1 billion cocaine plot

Goran Gogic allegedly trafficked 22 tons of the substance into the US with co-conspirators
US charges ex-boxer over $1 billion cocaine plot
Gogic pictured during his fighting days in 2004. ©  Nadine Rupp / Bongarts / Getty Images

Montenegrin ex-boxer Goran Gogic has been charged for allegedly trafficking 22 tons of cocaine with a value of over $1 billion into the US.

The 43-year-old was arrested on Sunday night while attempting to board a flight from Miami International Airport to Zurich.

He was indicted by a grand jury in New York and then charged on three counts of violating the US’ federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act and one count of conspiracy – each of which carries a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years and a possible life sentence. 

Gogic’s charges stem from a 19,930 kilogram (22 ton) seizure of cocaine in 2019 from three commercial cargo ships, which was one of the largest seizures in American history.

Prosecutors alleged that Gogic and his co-conspirators trafficked cocaine to Europe through American ports such as Philadelphia's Packer Avenue Marine Terminal, where 17,956 kilograms (19.8 tons) was found on the MSC Gayane as part of the seizure.

RT
US law enforcement displayed the mammoth haul in 2019. ©  Bastiaan Slabbers / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The gang used cranes and nets to place drugs onto cargo ships from speedboats along the ships’ routes, as part of a complex operation requiring knowledge of the ship’s route, location data, and if there was room to store the drugs in shipping containers already onboard, said prosecutors. 

US Attorney Breon Peace said Gogic’s arrest and indictment was “a resounding victory for law enforcement” in a statement.

Court papers say that the former fighter, who compiled a 21-4-2 record as a boxer from 2001 to 2012, oversaw logistics and coordinated with a network of Colombian drug traffickers, European dockworkers and crew members on the behalf of his Balkan-based cartels.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor mural leads to cocaine kingpin arrest

At least eight crew members of the MSC Gayane have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. But Gogic’s lawyer Lawrence Hashish has claimed that the charges came as a surprise to him.

He maintains his innocence, and had come to the US for a boxing convention in Puerto Rico,” Hashish said.

Another detention hearing in Gogic’s case is scheduled for November 7.

Top stories

RT Features

Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder?
Erdogan vs. Ataturk: Will modern Türkiye’s leader finally bury the legacy of the republic's iconic founder? FEATURE
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago
How Lenin's Bolsheviks placed Russia's new regions on a collision course with Ukraine, 100 years ago FEATURE
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation
Soviet psychedelia, fairy tales, and space-themed stories: Hidden gems that will make you fall in love with Russian animation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ending servitude? Philani Mthembu, executive director of the Institute for Global Dialogue
0:00
29:24
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Critiquing the West
0:00
26:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies