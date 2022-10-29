icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Oct, 2022 08:38
HomeSport News

Brady ends speculation with divorce announcement

The NFL icon confirmed he is splitting with Brazilian supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen
Brady ends speculation with divorce announcement
Brady and Bundchen are going their separate ways. ©  Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

NFL icon Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen have announced they are divorcing after 13 years of marriage, following months of speculation about their relationship.

Brady, 45, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday in which he said the pair had “arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.”

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” wrote the seven-time Super Bowl winner.  

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Brady said the decision to divorce was “painful and difficult,” but that he and Bundchen “wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bundchen, 42, issued a statement in which she said the pair had “grown apart.”

“While it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and only wish the best for Tom always,” added the fashion model.

RT
Both parties shared the news of the split. ©  Instagram

The Brazilian-born model is said to have filed divorce papers in Florida on Friday morning, with Brady not contesting the decision.

The documents list the marriage as being “irretrievably broken,” according to US outlet TMZ.

Brady and Bundchen have two children together, 12-year-old son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, 9, while Brady also has a son Jack, 15, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

A settlement on property and child custody is said to have been reached but will not be publicly disclosed.

Rumors swirl around Brady absence & supermodel wife READ MORE: Rumors swirl around Brady absence & supermodel wife

The state of Brady and Bundchen’s marriage has been the source of intense speculation in the US media and beyond in recent months.

Brady reversed a decision to retire earlier this year, opting to return to the NFL for a 23rd season in a move which appeared to be supported – at least publicly – by his wife.

But the veteran quarterback took an 11-day break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ camp ahead of the season for what were described as “personal” reasons.

That fueled rumors that all was not well in his private life with Bundchen, who is one of the world’s most successful glamor models.

The NFL season has started in mixed fashion for Brady and the Bucs, who have lost three straight games and hold a 3-5 record, putting them second in the NFC South standings.

Brady has cut a frustrated figure at times, being seen demolishing tablets and remonstrating with teammates on the sidelines.

Brady and the Bucs will hope to reverse their slump and recapture some of the form which led them to the Super Bowl title in 2021.    

Top stories

RT Features

'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis
'We lived in dread of war, they told us we'd be dead in less than 30 minutes': How the world survived the Cuban Missile Crisis FEATURE
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan
Xi’s third term: Here’s why the Chinese leader's reelection is good news for Russia, but ominous for the US and Taiwan FEATURE
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to?
Attacks on a Van Gogh painting and waxwork of King Charles have made 'Just Stop Oil' famous: Who are they and what are they up to? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Time to talk?
0:00
24:34
CrossTalk: Loose dangerous talk
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies