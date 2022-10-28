Makhachev responds to question of Chimaev joining Khabib camp

Peace talks were held with the Chechen fighter after his brawl with Abubakar Nurmagomedov on the sidelines of UFC 280

There are no plans for UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev to train with the team headed by Khabib Nurmagomedov despite the two camps healing a rift which was exposed in a cageside brawl in Abu Dhabi last week, according to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Russian MMA descended into civil strife at UFC 280 when Chechen fighter Chimaev scuffled at the Etihad Arena with Abubakar Nurmagomedov – cousin of Khabib – shortly after Makhachev had won the 155lbs title with a second-round submission of Charles Oliveira.

The conflict erupted after welterweight pair Nurmagomedov and Chimaev were initially seen clasping hands before the Chechen appeared to lash out at his fellow Russian.

The unsavory scenes led to a peace summit last Sunday in which Khabib said that all concerned had apologized, and that they had agreed to put the incident behind them.

The retired Dagestani legend also said he hoped to gather with Chimaev once the undefeated Chechen star had captured a UFC title of his own.

Despite the warm words, Makhachev indicated that Chimaev was not set to join his team as the new UFC lightweight champion returned home to a hero’s welcome in Dagestan this week.

“We train in different clubs. So far there have been no plans or negotiations on joint training,” Makhachev told TASS when asked about the possibility.

Chimaev, 28, has put himself firmly in contention for a championship shot after dismantling each of the opponents he has faced inside the octagon – with the exception of Brazil’s Gilbert Burns, who took him the distance in an instant classic in April.

Chimaev emigrated to Sweden as a teenager and has based himself at the Allstars Gym in Stockholm, but is frequently seen training in Grozny on his trips back to his homeland.

His quarrel with Abubakar Nurmagomedov erupted after the pair were said to have exchanged words online last year, in a dispute which apparently began when Nurmagomedov took exception to comments made about his cousin.

Khabib and Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov both appeared to have a played an important role in making sure there was a swift reconciliation after the very public falling-out at the Etihad Arena last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chimaev has this week touted American former welterweight title challenger Colby Covington as his next opponent, sharing a mock fight poster of the pair on his social media accounts.

UFC president Dana White said in Abu Dhabi last week that he would be keen on seeing Chimaev versus Covington, potentially as the co-main event of a blockbuster card headed by the welterweight title rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman in the UK next year.

Chimaev is undefeated in 12 professional MMA contests, including five fights under the UFC banner.

‘Borz’ last fought in September, when he needed less than a round to finish American rival Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout which was hastily scheduled after Chimaev weighed in heavy for a planned main event against UFC icon Nate Diaz.