Khabib and Kadyrov play peacemakers after UFC 280 brawl (VIDEO)

The intervention came after Chechen star Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov were seen scuffling in Abu Dhabi

Russian UFC fighters Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov have resolved their differences after the pair’s cageside brawl took the shine off Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title triumph in Abu Dhabi at the weekend.

Abubakar – who is cousin of UFC icon Khabib – was seen scuffling with Chechen star Chimaev at the Etihad Arena on Saturday night, shortly after Makhachev had submitted Brazilian rival Charles Oliveira in the second round of their title fight at UFC 280.

The cause of the conflict was not immediately clear, although the pair were reported to have been involved in an online feud last year.

After the shock scenes on Saturday, the incident appeared to be put to rest one day later as Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Chimaev gathered for a reconciliation alongside Khabib, newly crowned UFC champion Makhachev, and others.

In a video shared on social media, Khabib addressed the scandal in a direct message to fans.

Khabib statement about altercation, says khamzat is future champ 🤝🦅🐺 pic.twitter.com/xPCsYqPk47 — BORZ DRIPMAEV (@big38gohawkem) October 23, 2022

“What happened in Abu Dhabi does not reflect well on us in any way,” said the retired MMA icon.

“Not us, not Abubakar, not Islam, not Khamzat, not a single person. We’ve already had enough of it.

“Everyone on the internet is writing about it, even the historical event for Islam faded into the background.

“We all met together. We talked. They apologized to each other and hugged. I hope that in the future we will gather only for good reasons.

“Islam has won the belt, Khamzat can do it next. I want us to meet again when Khamzat wins the belt… I hope that incidents like this will never happen again,” added Khabib.

Looks like everything has been peaced out between Khamzat Chimaev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's team 👍 (via Reddit MMA) pic.twitter.com/aO1oI4BuLp — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 23, 2022

Another peace broker appeared to be Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, with whom the Swedish-based Chimaev is often pictured on visits to his homeland.

In message on an Instagram account linked to Kadyrov, the leader said he had intervened in the dispute.

“Nerves are stretched to the limit, not only in the octagon, but also outside it,” said Kadyrov.

“Each spectator is worried about the athletes [they support], and fighters experience the same emotions as in the ring. Therefore, it is not surprising that misunderstandings arise at the limit of emotions.

“There is no quarrel between Khamzat Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov – I was personally assured, and I pass this information on to any ill-wishers.”

The Chechen leader urged people not the blow the issue “out of proportion,” asserting that “these things happen, including among brothers.”

The clash between Nurmagomedov and Chimaev partly overshadowed what was a historic night for Russian MMA, as Makhachev followed his friend and mentor Khabib in becoming UFC lightweight champion.

The 31-year-old submitted former champion Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke in the second round of their main event, fulfilling a prediction long made by Khabib and his late father, Abdulmanap.

As Khabib, Makhahev and their team celebrated in the octagon, welterweight fighter Chimaev and Abubakar Nurmagomedov were seen clasping hands on the sidelines, deep in conversation.

Tensions erupted when Chimaev appeared to lash out first, sparking a response from Nurmagomedov before the pair were soon separated by security staff.

Chimaev, 28, was in attendance in Abu Dhabi as a spectator, while the 32-year-old Nurmagomedov had competed on the card earlier in the night, defeating fellow Russian Gadzhi Omargadzhiev on points in their welterweight bout.

It remains unclear what triggered the confrontation, although Chimaev and Nurmagomedov did engage in an online spat last year, when the latter appeared to take exception to comments the Chechen had purportedly made about Khabib.