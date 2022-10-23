UFC title coming home to Russia, says proud leader

Dagestan reacted after local hero Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title

The head of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, has shared his joy after Islam Makhachev became the latest fighter from the region to be crowned UFC champion on Saturday night.

Makhachev, 31, followed in the footsteps of friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov by winning the lightweight title in the world’s elite MMA promotion.

Makhachev submitted Brazil’s Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 280, sparking celebrations at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi but also back home in Dagestan – where the combat sports hotbed welcomed its second UFC king.

“Islam Makhachev is a UFC champion!” wrote ecstatic local leader Melikov on his Telegram channel.

“We all waited for this fight and had no doubt that this would be the result.

“After the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the belt briefly stayed with a representative of another country [Charles Oliveira], and today it has returned home – to Russia!

“Dagestani sportsmen have again become first in such a prestigious league,” added Melikov.

“I know that behind this victory is tough training under the strict control of Khabib, the feelings and faith of the fans and, of course, the efforts of Islam, who gave his all and proved to the whole world that he is now the best lightweight,” wrote the local leader.

“I congratulate Islam, Khabib and all those thanks to whom the Dagestanis celebrate this holiday today, because we perceive sports victories as a holiday.

“Blessed be the memory of Abdulmanap Magomedovich Nurmagomedov, who raised a galaxy of Dagestani champions.

“This triumph is also his! The belt is now in safe hands. We are proud of you, Islam!”

Makhachev submitted former lightweight champion Oliveira via arm-triangle choke in the second round of their bout, ending the Brazilian’s five-year unbeaten run.

The Makhachkala native also fulfilled a prophecy made by Khabib and his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Both Nurmagomedovs had proclaimed that Makhachev would ascend to the top of the UFC’s lightweight division, once Khabib had retired.

‘The Eagle’ called time on his own undefeated career back in 2020, following the death of Abdulmanap due to complications stemming from a Covid-19 infection earlier that year.

Nurmagomedov Sr had overseen the rise not only of his son, but also that of Makhachev.

Khabib took on his father’s coaching mantle after his exit from competition, and Makhachev paid tribute to the Nurmagomedov family in his post-fight speech.

“My belt is for my coach, for Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He said train hard and you’re going to be champion. Khabib and his father made me,” said Makhachev.

Makhachev is now unbeaten in his last 11 fights, suffering just one loss in 24 professional MMA bouts.

He also becomes Russia’s third UFC champion of the modern era. Khabib was the first in recent times with his lightweight title success in 2018, while Siberian bantamweight fighter Petr Yan joined those ranks in 2020.

Yan later lost that status through a controversial disqualification defeat against Aljamain Sterling, followed by a split decision defeat in their rematch.

Further back, Oleg Taktarov has laid claim to being Russia’s first UFC champion after he won the promotion’s sixth-ever tournament back in 1995.

Makhachev’s first title defense has been touted as against Australian UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who entered the octagon in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night to stress his willingness to take the fight.