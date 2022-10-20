icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Oct, 2022 14:00
HomeSport News

Russia’s Yan brands UFC opponent ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’

Petr Yan faces American Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend
Russia’s Yan brands UFC opponent ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’
O'Malley boasts a brash persona similar to notorious Irishman McGregor. ©  Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

American bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is a “UFC project” who is desperate to imitate Conor McGregor, according to Russian rival Petr Yan.

Former 135lbs champion Yan is preparing to face underdog O’Malley at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, as the Russian rebuilds towards another potential title shot.

The Siberian is the strong favorite against the number 11-ranked O’Malley, even if the colorful American offers a threat through his striking skills.

The match-up surprised many when it was announced, considering the step-up in class for O’Malley based on his previous opposition in the Octagon, where he has compiled a 7-1 record in his time with the UFC.

UFC boss Dana White has claimed the showdown with Yan could be a similar moment for ‘Sugar’ to the one that Conor McGregor faced when the Irishman sensationally knocked out Jose Aldo to win the featherweight title in 2015.

Russia’s Yan and UFC rival delight fans with show of respect (VIDEO) READ MORE: Russia’s Yan and UFC rival delight fans with show of respect (VIDEO)

Yan, 29, suggested there were some similarities – but perhaps not the way White was thinking.

“Considering the other side of things, you can definitely compare it to the Conor-Aldo fight,” Yan told the media at a press event in Abu Dhabi, according to MMA Fighting.  

“Sean is a UFC project and a Conor wannabe, but the result of this match-up will be different.

“You saw my fight with Aldo already,” added Yan, who defeated the Brazilian legend to win the vacant UFC bantamweight title in July 2020.

Yan would go on to lose that status in controversial circumstances when he was disqualified for an illegal knee strike against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March of 2021.

Yan rebuilt with an impressive victory against Cory Sandhagen to clinch the interim title later in 2021, but was on the wrong side of a decision against Sterling in their rematch in April – a result which some including UFC president White took issue with.

Higher up the card at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena on Saturday night, Sterling defends his title against former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

White has already indicated that the winner of the Yan-O’Malley contest would be in line for a short at the victor in the Sterling-Dillashaw clash.

UFC chief reveals title shot chance for Russian ‘savage’ READ MORE: UFC chief reveals title shot chance for Russian ‘savage’

Yan acknowledged that O’Malley, 27, offers a potentially tricky proposition, but ‘No Mercy’ said he would be on his game come Saturday.  

“No doubt he has good striking skills and a very unorthodox style, but if we consider the mental part of things, I believe that I’m stronger,” said the Russian.

“I realize it’s three rounds, it’s a different distance. I need to be as focused as I was before, just need to be sharper.”

Yan stands 16-3 in his professional career and is 8-2 under the UFC banner.

Saturday’s UFC 280 card will be headlined by another Russian fighter, as Islam Makhachev aims to win the vacant lightweight title once held by teammate and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov when he faces Brazilian former champion Charles Oliveira.  

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies