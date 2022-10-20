Russia’s Yan brands UFC opponent ‘Conor McGregor wannabe’

Petr Yan faces American Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend

American bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley is a “UFC project” who is desperate to imitate Conor McGregor, according to Russian rival Petr Yan.

Former 135lbs champion Yan is preparing to face underdog O’Malley at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, as the Russian rebuilds towards another potential title shot.

The Siberian is the strong favorite against the number 11-ranked O’Malley, even if the colorful American offers a threat through his striking skills.

The match-up surprised many when it was announced, considering the step-up in class for O’Malley based on his previous opposition in the Octagon, where he has compiled a 7-1 record in his time with the UFC.

UFC boss Dana White has claimed the showdown with Yan could be a similar moment for ‘Sugar’ to the one that Conor McGregor faced when the Irishman sensationally knocked out Jose Aldo to win the featherweight title in 2015.

Yan, 29, suggested there were some similarities – but perhaps not the way White was thinking.

“Considering the other side of things, you can definitely compare it to the Conor-Aldo fight,” Yan told the media at a press event in Abu Dhabi, according to MMA Fighting.

“Sean is a UFC project and a Conor wannabe, but the result of this match-up will be different.

“You saw my fight with Aldo already,” added Yan, who defeated the Brazilian legend to win the vacant UFC bantamweight title in July 2020.

Yan would go on to lose that status in controversial circumstances when he was disqualified for an illegal knee strike against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March of 2021.

Yan rebuilt with an impressive victory against Cory Sandhagen to clinch the interim title later in 2021, but was on the wrong side of a decision against Sterling in their rematch in April – a result which some including UFC president White took issue with.

Higher up the card at UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena on Saturday night, Sterling defends his title against former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

White has already indicated that the winner of the Yan-O’Malley contest would be in line for a short at the victor in the Sterling-Dillashaw clash.

Yan acknowledged that O’Malley, 27, offers a potentially tricky proposition, but ‘No Mercy’ said he would be on his game come Saturday.

“No doubt he has good striking skills and a very unorthodox style, but if we consider the mental part of things, I believe that I’m stronger,” said the Russian.

“I realize it’s three rounds, it’s a different distance. I need to be as focused as I was before, just need to be sharper.”

Yan stands 16-3 in his professional career and is 8-2 under the UFC banner.

Saturday’s UFC 280 card will be headlined by another Russian fighter, as Islam Makhachev aims to win the vacant lightweight title once held by teammate and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov when he faces Brazilian former champion Charles Oliveira.