icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Oct, 2022 17:22
HomeSport News

Russia’s Yan and UFC rival delight fans with show of respect (VIDEO)

Bantamweight rivals Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling shook hands in the UAE ahead of UFC 280
Russia’s Yan and UFC rival delight fans with show of respect (VIDEO)
Yan and Sterling showed no sign of lingering animosity. © Twitter / Aljamain Sterling © Twitter

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has suggested he could meet Petr Yan in a trilogy bout, after the American bumped into the Russian in the UAE and the pair made a display of mutual respect. 

The two rivals have already faced off on a pair of occasions. At UFC 259 in March last year, Sterling was handed the 135lb title after Yan was controversially disqualified for an illegal knee strike.

The months between the two meetings saw Sterling accuse Yan of doping, while the Russian claimed that Sterling had feigned injury to win the title.

Yan also suggested that Sterling was reluctant to face him again and overexaggerated the extent of a neck problem that resulted in him requiring surgery.

In a long-awaited rematch at UFC 273 in April that went the distance, Sterling won a split decision with many MMA fans and even UFC president Dana White taking issue with some of the scoring. 

READ MORE: Yan claims he was robbed in close UFC title fight (VIDEO)

Six months later, the two fighters seem to have finally put their beef to one side.

As shown in a short video clip shared by Sterling on his Twitter account, they bumped into one another in Abu Dhabi in the build-up to UFC 280 and shook hands. 

Yan appeared to ask Sterling when he had touched down in the UAE. 

The Russian shook his former foe’s hand and that of his teammate Merab Dvalishvili, before Sterling wished Yan good luck in his upcoming fight with contender Sean O’ Malley at UFC 280 on October 22. 

Sterling captioned the clip ‘trilogy’ with clinking beer glasses on Twitter, and it seems that Yan could be in line for another title shot if Sterling beats TJ Dillashaw in the co-main event to Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev’s showdown for the vacant lightweight title. 

Fans online commended Sterling and Yan for being good sports.

“That’s maturity, class, and sportsmanship shown by both gentleman; really good stuff right there,” said one.

“Respect. Love to see it! Aljamain is such a great ambassador for MMA,” wrote another.

READ MORE: Russia’s Yan learns name of next UFC opponent

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Bridge too far
0:00
26:19
Push, prod, react? Benjamin Abelow, author of how the West brought war to Ukraine
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies