icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jul, 2022 08:37
HomeSport News

Russia’s Yan learns name of next UFC opponent

The former bantamweight champion is set to take on Sean O'Malley at UFC 280
Russia’s Yan learns name of next UFC opponent
Yan is set for an Octagon return. © Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Petr Yan will set off on the road to become UFC bantamweight champion once more by first facing top prospect Sean O'Malley at UFC 280, according to the brash American.

The Russian was last seen in the octagon losing a title rematch to current division king Aljamain Sterling by submission at UFC 273 in April after the 'Funk Master' first dethroned him in 2021 via disqualification.

As revealed by O'Malley to ESPN, Yan appears to be lined up to face a figure viewed as one of MMA's most talented up and comers for his return in October, in an Abu Dhabi show which will be headlined by Yan's compatriot Islam Makhachev attempting to claim the lightweight crown against Brazil's Charles Oliveira.

"I'm getting the fight that I wanted and the fight that the people want," O'Malley remarked.

"In my eyes, Petr is the number one contender right now. He's pretty much 1-1 against Aljo [Aljamain Sterling]... he could be considered the champion.

"Going in there and stepping up against a guy like Petr is exciting, it's motivating and it's the biggest fight in the bantamweight division right now," O'Malley further claimed.

While Yan is 16-3 overall and 8-2 in the UFC, O'Malley is 15-1 but has never faced an opponent that boasts the caliber of 'No Mercy'.

Yan is thought of as one of the best strikers in MMA's elite championship, and O'Malley is noted for his boxing skills too hence his ring name 'Sugar'.

The fight is still yet to be officially announced by the UFC itself, but O'Malley had teased that it might be in the works after tweeting Yan and asking: "Hey Petr Yan, are you 5”4 or 5”5?

"Trying get my training partners figured out," O'Malley added.

As news of the showdown surfaced on Twitter, O'Malley also retweeted a comment from former fighter Tim Welch who said there was a "Big risk, big reward" for O'Malley.

"Let’s go," finished Welch.

Row reignites between Russia’s Yan and ex-UFC double champ READ MORE: Row reignites between Russia’s Yan and ex-UFC double champ

Yet Yan has been chasing a meeting with O'Malley for a few weeks now too, writing on July 1: "Hey pink poodle, [Sean O'Malley], if you win on Saturday and really wanna fight me I dare you to call me out and I will accept it.

"But if you just wanna make useless noise for hype, stop talking about me, coward," Yan demanded.

Though O'Malley didn't win at UFC 276 the following day, the fight ending in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke on Pedro Munhoz, which meant that Brazilian wasn't able to continue, resulted in the Yan fight still being able to be made.

Currently ranked 13 in the bantamweight class, O'Malley would be in the conversation for a shot at Sterling if he gets past number one contender Yan. 

Top stories

RT Features

Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy
Julia Melnikova: World War Three is off – why NATO can't afford to have Russia as its main enemy FEATURE
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order
Dmitri Trenin: How a smart Middle East strategy can help Russia play a significant role in shaping the new world order FEATURE
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine?
Might of the Islamic Revolution: Can Iranian drones help Russia in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Economic decline
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: End of unipolarity
0:00
28:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies