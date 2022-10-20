Makhachev got title shot because of Khabib, rival claims

Charles Oliveira suggested his opponent had ‘skipped the line’

Russia’s Islam Makhachev was granted his UFC lightweight title shot because of the influence of friend and former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to rival Charles Oliveira.

Dagestani grappling phenom Makhachev takes on Brazil’s Oliveira in the main event at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Oliveira, who was stripped of the 155lbs title on the scales before his last fight against Justin Gaethje in May, accused Makhachev of enjoying favoritism through his close association with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib.

“I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira said at a UFC media day on Wednesday, according to MMA Fighting.

“But I think he should’ve fought somebody maybe in the top five like I did, not just surf on someone else’s wave and skip the line like he did.”

Khabib will be in Makhachev’s corner in Abu Dhabi, continuing his role as friend, teammate and mentor to his fellow Dagestani – a path which began when both emerged under the tutelage of Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira claims that Khabib’s role in campaigning for a title shot for his protege has swayed the likes of UFC president Dana White.

“It’s for the history and everything [Khabib’s] done,” said Oliveira.

“If it was any other guy, [Makhachev] would have to walk the walk that I had to walk, knocking on people’s doors, trying to get to a top five [opponent].

“The reason why this fight is happening is because of [Khabib], that’s the real.”

Makhachev, 31, is riding a ten-fight win streak heading into the contest with Oliveira. The Russian has lost just once in his 23-bout professional career – a TKO defeat to Adriano Martins in 2015.

Oliveira is unbeaten in his last 11 visits to the Octagon, but has suffered defeat eight times in his 42-fight professional career.

In recent years, the 33-year-old Brazilian has propelled himself from lightweight contender into the conversation for one of the all-time greats of the division, boasting a string of UFC records, including most submissions in promotion history.

The Sao Paulo native was on an eight-fight winning run before earning his shot at the title which was vacated by Khabib when he retired undefeated.

‘Do Bronx’ seized the chance with both hands, defeating Michael Chandler in May 2021 before defending the title against Dustin Poirier later that year.

The Brazilian earned a first-round submission win against Gaethje back in May, but had already been stripped of the title for weighing in heavy.

Oliveira very much sees himself as the legitimate ruler of the lightweight ranks.

“I think they’re just talking a lot of crap and whenever we close that gate and we’re inside the octagon they get to see who’s the real champion,” warned the Brazilian.

“The lightweight champion is Charles Oliveira. I’m the problem for this division.”

Such is Oliveira’s confidence, he has predicted a first-round KO finish of Makhachev when they collide in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

The Russian, meanwhile, has vowed he will drag Oliveira into “deep waters” before finishing the job and joining Khabib on the list of UFC lightweight champions.