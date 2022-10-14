icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian sensation Hasbulla announces UFC fight deal

The Dagestani social media favorite has ‘officially signed’ with the elite MMA promotion
The viral star announced the news to fans this week. ©  Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Russian social media star Hasbulla Magomedov says he will “fight in the UFC” after the Dagestani blogger announced a deal with the world’s leading MMA promotion.

“The rumors are true,” Hasbulla wrote in a message to his social media following on Thursday.

“I have officially signed a deal to fight in the UFC! Details will be revealed by the end of the year.”

Hasbulla thanked the UFC and its president Dana White for the opportunity, also name-checking MMA icon and fellow Dagestani Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The blogger, 20, also said official UFC merchandise bearing his name would soon be available for fight fans to get their hands on. 

Hasbulla unveiled the deal on social media. ©  Instagram

Hasbulla, 20, is already a firm favorite in the MMA world. 

He burst onto the scene in 2021 on the back of a series of face-offs against Tajik blogger Abdu Rozik, who also suffers from a rare genetic growth disorder which gives the pair a child-like appearance. 

A fight between the duo never came to fruition, although Hasbulla’s fame continued to rise around the world and he boasts a social media following numbering in the millions, as well as a multitude of fan accounts.

Khabib says Hasbulla ‘can become billionaire’ READ MORE: Khabib says Hasbulla ‘can become billionaire’

Nicknamed ‘Hasbik’, he has been feted by megastars such as NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and was a guest of honor at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last October – being pictured alongside Dana White.

Hasbulla counts UFC lightweight legend Khabib among his close friends and will reportedly join ‘The Eagle’ in Islam Makchachev’s corner when the Dagestani fighter contests the vacant UFC 155lbs title against Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi later this month.

Reports of a five-year promotional deal between Hasbulla and the UFC first emerged in the Russian media last month.

While details of Hasbulla’s “fight” with the promotion were not immediately available, speculation centered on a revival of his grudge match against Abdu Rozik – as well as slightly more outlandish claims from past and present members of the UFC roster.

Henry Cejudo and Francis Ngannou both jokingly teased bouts with the blogger. ©  Twitter

An officially-sanctioned bout would appear unlikely – even by the increasingly bizarre standards of what some of modern MMA has to offer – but based on Hasbulla’s announcement, all should become clear by the end of the year.  

