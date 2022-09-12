Russian social media sensation Hasbulla ‘pens five-year UFC deal’

Blogger Magomedov is a firm favorite among fight fans

Dagestani social media star Hasbulla Magomedov has agreed a five-year deal with the UFC to conduct media events and PR activities for the elite MMA promotion, according to reports in Russia.

Hasbulla, 20, has seen his profile skyrocket in the past 18 months and has been tipped for even greater fame by the likes of UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov – whom he counts among his friends.

Also known as ‘Hasbik’, the blogger’s stardom is set to rise further as part of an agreement with the UFC to attend fights and carry out various media duties, TASS reports, citing a source.

The terms of the deal are said to be “impressive” for Hasbulla, who suffers from a rare growth hormone deficiency which has caused his short stature.

TASS also stated that the blogger could be added to the hugely popular UFC video game made by EA Sports.

Hasbulla first burst onto the scene when he was lined up for a purported fight last year with Tajik social media celebrity Abdu Rozik – who suffers a similar genetic condition.

A showdown never materialized although the pair were seen clashing again on the sidelines of UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last October.

Hasbulla was welcomed at UFC events by promotion chief Dana White, and elsewhere has been feted by the likes of superstars such as NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal and numerous other celebrities around the world.

Boasting 3.2 million Instagram followers, Hasbulla regularly appears with UFC legend Khabib and current lightweight title challenger Islam Makhachev, with Khabib joking that his fellow Dagestani could become a billionaire if he cashes in on his potential.

Hasbulla’s fame has made him the target of UFC rivals, however, with notorious Irishman Conor McGregor recently igniting a social media beef with the Russian after aiming personal insults in his direction.

UFC chief Dana White responded by saying McGregor would be in “big trouble” if he attempted to take on the diminutive Dagestani fan favorite.