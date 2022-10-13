Sacked Chelsea boss keen on England job – media

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in international management

Thomas Tuchel may have been cast aside by Chelsea but the German boss’s ambitions remain undaunted amid reports that he has indicated his interest in taking the England national team job should it become available after the World Cup, according to The Telegraph.

Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Tuchel was among the first Premier League managerial casualties this season after he was issued with his walking papers just 33 days into the new season when Chelsea’s new US-based owner Todd Boehly opted to make wholesale changes following the takeover from Roman Abramovich.

Post-Brexit visa issues had led to reports that Tuchel would be required to leave England within 90 days of his sacking, with the 49-year-old reportedly making arrangements to pull his children out of school in Surrey and return to Germany.

But any such plans could be set to change, at least depending on England’s performance at next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

Per The Telegraph, Tuchel has signaled his interest in succeeding Gareth Southgate in English football’s top job should Southgate depart the role in the coming weeks, with England currently mired in uncharacteristically poor form on the eve of the Qatar tournament.

It was also reported that Tuchel would apply for a Governing Body Endorsement visa, which would allow him to resume his professional career in the post-Brexit UK.

Southgate, meanwhile, has appeared to reference suggestions that he could be forced out of his national team job if England flatter to deceive next month in the Middle East.

“As we speak now, I’m contracted to this time in 2024 but I am also well aware that in football you have to get results,” he said recently.

“So the plan is there and the desire for continuity is there too, but I also don’t take for granted that you don’t underperform and expect to stay in that office.”

Regardless of where he ends up, interest in Tuchel’s services remains high amid further reports that he has already turned down approaches from two English clubs as well as one in La Liga.

The identity of the interested clubs remains a mystery but the two open jobs in the English top flight in and around the time of Tuchel's dismissal are at Wolves, who fired Portuguese coach Bruno Lage last week, as well as Brighton, whose former boss Graham Potter replaced Tuchel in the managerial merry-go-round in West London.