icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Oct, 2022 18:07
HomeSport News

Sacked Chelsea boss keen on England job – media

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in international management
Sacked Chelsea boss keen on England job – media
Tuchel was dismissed by Chelsea's new US owners. ©  Andrew Redington / Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel may have been cast aside by Chelsea but the German bosss ambitions remain undaunted amid reports that he has indicated his interest in taking the England national team job should it become available after the World Cup, according to The Telegraph

Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Tuchel was among the first Premier League managerial casualties this season after he was issued with his walking papers just 33 days into the new season when Chelseas new US-based owner Todd Boehly opted to make wholesale changes following the takeover from Roman Abramovich.

Post-Brexit visa issues had led to reports that Tuchel would be required to leave England within 90 days of his sacking, with the 49-year-old reportedly making arrangements to pull his children out of school in Surrey and return to Germany.

Chelsea owners ‘getting rid of any Abramovich traces’ – media READ MORE: Chelsea owners ‘getting rid of any Abramovich traces’ – media

But any such plans could be set to change, at least depending on Englands performance at next months World Cup in Qatar. 

Per The Telegraph, Tuchel has signaled his interest in succeeding Gareth Southgate in English footballs top job should Southgate depart the role in the coming weeks, with England currently mired in uncharacteristically poor form on the eve of the Qatar tournament.

It was also reported that Tuchel would apply for a Governing Body Endorsement visa, which would allow him to resume his professional career in the post-Brexit UK. 

Southgate, meanwhile, has appeared to reference suggestions that he could be forced out of his national team job if England flatter to deceive next month in the Middle East.

As we speak now, I’m contracted to this time in 2024 but I am also well aware that in football you have to get results,” he said recently.

So the plan is there and the desire for continuity is there too, but I also don’t take for granted that you don’t underperform and expect to stay in that office.”

READ MORE: Ex-Chelsea boss breaks silence after ruthless sacking

Regardless of where he ends up, interest in Tuchels services remains high amid further reports that he has already turned down approaches from two English clubs as well as one in La Liga.

The identity of the interested clubs remains a mystery but the two open jobs in the English top flight in and around the time of Tuchel's dismissal are at Wolves, who fired Portuguese coach Bruno Lage last week, as well as Brighton, whose former boss Graham Potter replaced Tuchel in the managerial merry-go-round in West London. 

Top stories

RT Features

60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
Striking escalation? Daniel Kovalik, adjunct professor of intl. human rights, University of Pittsburgh School of Law
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies