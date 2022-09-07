Chelsea owners ‘getting rid of any Abramovich traces’ – media

Chelsea have dismissed manager Thomas Tuchel just weeks into the new season

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and his consortium have been targeted online after announcing that manager Thomas Tuchel had been fired on Wednesday morning.

In an official statement, Boehly and Co acknowledged Tuchel's role in club history after leading the west Londoners to a second Champions League trophy in 2021 and also delivering the European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

But marking 100 days since taking over from previous ruler Roman Abramovich, the group decided to part ways with German tactician Tuchel after Chelsea fell to three defeats in seven games – despite backing him with an outlay of around $300 in the summer transfer market.

Already slamming Boehly by accusing him of treating his ownership like playing the popular simulation game 'Football Manager', ex-Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville pounced on the American on Twitter by calling him "Todd Woodward."

This is a reference to United's previously bungling chief executive from 2012 to 2022, Ed Woodward, and Neville also retweeted a reply from a follower that said he was "right" with his Football Manager quip.

Also poking fun, Neville's Sky Sports colleague and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher captioned the popular clip of a recent clash between Tuchel and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte over a handshake and said it was "Todd & Thomas" this morning.

Todd Woodward — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 7, 2022

BBC presenter Gary Lineker revealed the news and said that it didn't take long "for the new owner to follow his predecessor’s policy of getting rid at the first real dip in form," in a nod to Abramovich's notorious ruthless streak when it came to axing managers.

Chelsea have fired Thomas Tuchel. Didn’t take long for the new owner to follow his predecessor’s policy of getting rid at the first real dip in form. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 7, 2022

Though this is the first time Boehly has dismissed a leader in the dugout, Tuchel, who was managing his 100th game in charge on Tuesday, is Chelsea's eighth head coach to be fired in 10 years.

Sources such as The Athletic revealed that it is understood the decision to fire Tuchel was nothing to do with the Zagreb loss with it claimed elsewhere that the American owners are looking to remove traces of "anything Abramovich."

But still another popular tweet Neville shared came from an English journalist that said it was a "huge call by Todd Boehly to sack Thomas Tuchel."

"But what an opportunity for Tuchel’s successor, Todd Boehly," he joked, in a dig at how Boehly has taken over practically every major role at the club after Abramovich's trusted director Marina Granovskaia and chairman Bruce Buck followed the Russian owner out of the exit door.

Huge call by Todd Boehly to sack Thomas Tuchel. But what an opportunity for Tuchel’s successor, Todd Boehly. — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) September 7, 2022

While The Athletic claims that Chelsea possibly want to replace Tuchel before their next game against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, UK outlets such as The Mail report that Boehly is seeking formal talks with Graham Potter, who has a £16 million ($18.4 million) release clause in his Brighton contract.

Mauricio Pochettino is another candidate Boehly wishes to speak to, and while Zinedine Zidane is "admired" by Chelsea's ownership, the Real Madrid icon is said to be holding out with a view to replacing Didier Deschamps as France manager after the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.