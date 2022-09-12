Ex-Chelsea boss breaks silence after ruthless sacking

Thomas Tuchel shared a message with fans after being relieved of his duties

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is “devastated” after being brutally discarded just weeks into the season by Chelsea’s new owners, who have already installed former Brighton manager Graham Potter as the club’s head coach.

Tuchel, 49, was axed by the Blues last week after a dire Champions League defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb, although the decision is said to have been made prior to that match.

Reports have since emerged of discontent among players and rumblings of growing discord between Tuchel and the Chelsea ownership despite a summer in which they splurged a record £278 million ($325 million) on new playing talent.

Tuchel was handed his marching orders with the team lying sixth in the Premier League table after two defeats in their opening six matches, as well as the shock European loss in Croatia.

Posting a message on his social media channels, Tuchel laid bare his disappointment at a leaving a club which he guided to the Champions League title in 2021 before claiming the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup crowns.

“I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally,” wrote Tuchel, who took over at the Blues from club legend Frank Lampard in January of 2021.

“Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

“The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever.

“I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart,” Tuchel added.

Now led by US financier Todd Boehly and his partners at the Clearlake Capital consortium after they acquired the club from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in May, Chelsea have acted quickly to replace Tuchel by handing the highly regarded Potter a five-year deal.

The West Londoners have reportedly paid record compensation of £22 million ($26 million) to Brighton for the 47-year-old Englishman, who is set to pocket up to £60 million ($70 million) across the duration of his contract, according to UK media reports.

Tuchel, meanwhile, is said to be keen to return to football as soon as possible and goes in search of his next club after previous stints at Paris Saint-Germain and German giants Borussia Dortmund.