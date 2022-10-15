icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Oct, 2022 07:23
HomeSport News

Six sports where Russian stars can still shine abroad

Russian athletes remain in a number of sports outside their homeland
Six sports where Russian stars can still shine abroad
Russian hockey star Valeri Nichushkin was a Stanley Cup last season. ©  AP Photo / Jack Dempsey

Russian athletes still have the chance to excel on the world stage in spite of the various sanctions placed upon the country’s sporting ambitions in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Several sporting federations heeded calls from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to impose restrictions on Russia and its athletes following a recommendation in late February, in a move designed to limit Russia’s influence on global sports affairs.

Among the most prominent were the bans by UEFA and FIFA – the two bodies which oversee football in Europe and across the world respectively – which meant that the Russian men’s national team was barred from attempting to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

From canoeing to karate, a wide range of other sports have also restricted Russian participation, even preventing athletes from competing under neutral status.

But among all the sanctions, several sports continue to allow Russians to ply their various trades unencumbered by international punishments. 

Top stories

RT Features

Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war
60 years since the Cuban Missile Crisis: How cool heads prevented a Soviet-US naval encounter sparking a nuclear war FEATURE
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger
How the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has managed to unite Belarusian, Russian, and Ukrainian elites in collective anger FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s war
0:00
24:40
CrossTalk: On offense
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies