Six sports where Russian stars can still shine abroad

Russian athletes remain in a number of sports outside their homeland

Russian athletes still have the chance to excel on the world stage in spite of the various sanctions placed upon the country’s sporting ambitions in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine.

Several sporting federations heeded calls from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to impose restrictions on Russia and its athletes following a recommendation in late February, in a move designed to limit Russia’s influence on global sports affairs.

Among the most prominent were the bans by UEFA and FIFA – the two bodies which oversee football in Europe and across the world respectively – which meant that the Russian men’s national team was barred from attempting to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

From canoeing to karate, a wide range of other sports have also restricted Russian participation, even preventing athletes from competing under neutral status.

But among all the sanctions, several sports continue to allow Russians to ply their various trades unencumbered by international punishments.

Ice Hockey More than 40 players from Russia are counted among the rosters of the various National Hockey League (NHL) teams in the United States and Canada, including big-name stars such as Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, Artemi Panarin, Nikita Kucherov, Kirill Kaprizov, and prominent goaltending duo Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy.



Forward Valeri Nichushkin was part of the Colorado Avalanche team which won the Stanley Cup last season, continuing a trend which means that at least one Russian has claimed the NHL’s top prize for each of the past seven seasons.





The NHL did cease several partnerships with Russian-based websites, as well as a deal with Yandex which was due to broadcast live NHL content, but league chiefs made clear that they had no quarrel with Russian players – who they said performed "on behalf of their NHL clubs, and not on behalf of Russia."



More recently, Russia’s Yakov Trenin took to the ice in Prague last week at the league’s Global Series games designed to increase interest in developing markets – with officials from both teams, the San Jose Sharks and the Nashville Predators, stating in advance that they backed the rights of their Russian-born players.



Russians have already featured prominently as the new NHL season gets underway, with New York Rangers winger Panarin named Star of the Night for his performance in a win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Tennis Despite organizers at Wimbledon taking matters into their own hands by banning Russian and Belarusian players this year, elsewhere they have largely been free to play under neutral status at tournaments around the world – including the Grand Slams in Paris and New York, and are set to be present at the Australian Open in January.







Grand Slam title winner Daniil Medvedev has become a permanent fixture in the top five men’s rankings, even rising to top spot earlier this year, while compatriot Andrey Rublev is also inside the top ten. Karen Khachanov, a US Open semifinalist last month, occupies number 19 in the ATP charts.



In the women’s game, Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Liudmila Samsonova, and Anastasia Potapova are all currently inside the world top 50, while former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is poised to make her comeback from injury ahead of the 2023 season.



Samsonova, who has three WTA titles to her name this year, suggested that her recent run of good form might be directly related to the sanctions placed on her and her compatriots by Wimbledon bosses.



“We are all very angry about the situation,” she said after beating Kaia Kanepi in the Citi Open final in August. “I mean, it was a really tough month.”

MMA Russian athletes have long excelled in the cage and that has not changed in recent months.



Later this month, vaunted Dagestani lightweight Islam Makhachev will fight at the absolute summit of the sport when he takes on Charles Oliveira with the vacant UFC lightweight world title up for grabs, in a fight some herald as the fulfilment of a years-long prophecy for the 31-year-old.







On the very same card, UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, another Russian star, Petr Yan, will fight surging American sensation Sean O’Malley in a high-stakes bout which could identify the next title challenger in the UFC’s 135lbs fold.



Elsewhere, giant Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov headlined a UFC fight card in London less than a month after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.

Fedor Emelianenko, perhaps the greatest heavyweight of all time, still remains relevant at the age of 46, even if the Ukraine conflict did rob him of plans by Bellator MMA for a retirement fight in Red Square.



Another giant Russian heavyweight, the 16-1 Sergei Pavlovich, will fight Australian Tai Tuivasa in a heavy-hitting slugfest in December, while the 18-1 light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev will take on former champ Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 in the same month.

Football While the Russian international and domestic calendar has been impacted by the decrees of both FIFA and UEFA, there are still Russian football representatives in Europe.



Aleksandr Golovin remains Russian football’s finest current export, with the 26-year-old creative playmaker a permanent fixture in a Monaco team which is six points behind Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain.



The 45-times capped international has made 146 appearances for his club since Monaco pipped the likes of Chelsea to his signature from CSKA Moscow in the days after he shone for Russia in the 2018 World Cup.







Another fixture of Russian football, Artem Dzuyba, is currently plying his trade in Türkiye but the former national team captain has been restricted to just a handful of appearances so far for league leaders Adana Demirspor.



Elsewhere, Russian international midfielder Alexey Miranchuk, 26, is at Italian Serie A side Torino on loan from Atalanta, and made a goalscoring debut before being sidelined with injury. He has returned for his team’s past two league matches.





READ MORE: Putin sends message to World Cup host

Also in Italy, Russian international and former Real Madrid and Valencia winger Denis Cheryshev is at Serie B team Venezia as they bid to return to the top flight.



On the coaching side of things, former Russian national team boss Stanislav Cherchesov is currently flying high in the Hungarian top division, with his Ferencvaros side leading the league with seven wins from their eight games so far this season.



However, the ongoing restrictions do seem to have impacted Russian football’s brightest young star, Dynamo Moscow teenager Arsen Zakharyan, who saw a move to Premier League club Chelsea fall apart this past summer due to ramifications of sanctions imposed against Russia by the United Kingdom.