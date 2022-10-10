icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Oct, 2022 09:24
HomeSport News

Nigerian ace makes Russian football history (VIDEO)

Olakunle Olusegun scored the quickest goal the Russian Premier League has ever seen
Nigerian ace makes Russian football history (VIDEO)
Olusegun wasted little time getting on the scoresheet. ©  Telegram / Match TV

Nigerian winger Olakunle Olusegun scored the fastest-ever goal in Russian Premier League history when the Krasnodar star struck after less than nine seconds of the match against Rostov on Sunday.

The referee had only just signaled the start of the game when Olusegun latched onto a stray pass from a Rostov rival, driving towards the edge of the penalty box and brilliantly curling a right-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Russian Premier League officials later confirmed that the goal was timed at 8.9 seconds – eclipsing the previous record set by another Nigerian, former Spartak Moscow forward Emmanuel Emenike, who struck in the 10th second of a match against Alania in the 2012/13 season.

Those stats cover the history of the Russian Premier League, which was founded in 2001, although Alexey Bychkov is also known to have scored for Shinnik Yaroslavl in the ninth second of a Russian Football Championship match in 1999.

The goal from the 20-year-old Olusegun gave Krasnodar the perfect start against their southern Russian rivals on Sunday, and they appeared in control when Colombian Jhon Cordoba doubled their lead in the 31st minute.

But the hosts – managed by Russian national team coach Valery Karpin – mounted a stirring second-half comeback, scoring three times in the space of 25 minutes to earn a 3-2 win as Krasnodar were hindered by a red card for Brazilian defender Kaio in the 57th minute.  

The victory kept Rostov second in the Russian Premier Liga table on 25 points, five points behind Zenit St. Petersburg after 12 rounds of matches.

Krasnodar lie fifth in the standings on 21 points after suffering a third loss of the current campaign.

Budding star Olusegun joined Krasnodar from Bulgarian team Botev Plovdiv on a permanent deal earlier this year, and so far this campaign has scored five times and provided two assists in 12 appearances in all competitions for Krasnodar.

READ MORE: Russian footballer goes viral after unbelievable double goal-line clearance (VIDEO)

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Bridge too far
0:00
26:19
Push, prod, react? Benjamin Abelow, author of how the West brought war to Ukraine
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies