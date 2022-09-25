icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Sep, 2022 18:12
Mayweather knocks out rough exhibition match foe (VIDEO)

The boxing legend disposed of Mikuru Asakura at the end of round two
Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather delivered a show-stopping knockout for a reserved crowd in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, finishing Rizin MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in the second round of their exhibition meeting.

Asakura treated the three-round meeting like a real fight and went for broke. Looking to counter his opponent’s notorious speed, which saw Mayweather retire a five-weight champion with an unblemished 50-0 record, Asakura let off straight punches and jabs that gave the American trouble.

Mayweather was on the receiving end of a trio of powerful combinations in the second round, and backed off smiling to regain his composure.

Deciding to punish his foe for taking the exhibition too seriously, he let off a powerful right hand that floored Asakura and left him struggling to get off the canvas.

Referee Kenny Bayless had seen enough and decided not to allow the fight to continue. In better spirits after confirming his unofficial victory,

Mayweather thanked the public and former ring rival Manny Pacquiao, whom he called a “legend” and “unbelievable fighter,” for attending the spectacle.

“I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,” Mayweather said.

“I’m happy that we were able to give the fans excitement tonight. Thanks for having me. I’ll be back,” he added.

Mayweather teased earlier this week that the Asakura bout would be followed by another exhibition clash in Dubai before he and former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor re-run their 2017 boxing box office smash next year.

McGregor issues two-word response to Mayweather rematch claims READ MORE: McGregor issues two-word response to Mayweather rematch claims

McGregor has poured cold water on the potential showdown by declaring on Instagram that he is not interested.

On Twitter, he also challenged Mayweather’s claims of making $20 million from the Asakura show.

“From this exhibition alone I will be making somewhere upwards of $15-20 million. That's just from this exhibition. So, it's cool. Nine minutes, 20 million, not bad,” Mayweather told the Daily Mail.

“He hasn't cleared $20 million dollars in one full year since 2017, when we fought the last time. Otherwise, he'd have been on the [Forbes] list, but he hasn't made the list since 2017. In other words, he's full of s**t,” tweeted McGregor.

