icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Sep, 2022 13:44
HomeSport News

Mayweather makes McGregor rematch claim

A second showdown between the boxing and MMA icons will supposedly happen next year
Mayweather makes McGregor rematch claim
The pair first fought in 2017. ©  Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has claimed that he will meet ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in a rematch next year.

Asked by the Daily Mail about his plans for the rest of 2022, Mayweather dropped the McGregor bombshell after also stating he will fight in two exhibitions beforehand. 

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun,” Mayweather said of his upcoming meeting with Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena.  

“Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

“We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition,” Mayweather added.

Probed on why he would prefer an exhibition rather than the type of licensed boxing bout that the two put on in 2017, Mayweather clarified: “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.”

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” Mayweather, 45, added in a dig at the Irishman.

Mayweather-McGregor rematch ‘very close’ – media READ MORE: Mayweather-McGregor rematch ‘very close’ – media

Mayweather’s 2017 showdown against McGregor was his last professional outing and helped him finish his career with an unblemished 50-0 record after landing a TKO win in the 10th round.

It also proved an enormous payday for both men, with Mayweather said to have taken home $280 million from the Las Vegas spectacle while McGregor dwarfed his UFC paydays by reportedly becoming $130 million richer.

Currently on the comeback trail after a horrific leg break suffered in his defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021, McGregor has also been vocal on his desire to return to the sweet science. 

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there,” he confessed to Sky Sports in May. 

“Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning.  But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future,” added ‘The Notorious’.

READ MORE: McGregor ignites beef with Russian social media sensation Hasbulla

Should he win back the UFC lightweight belt against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22, Charles Oliveira wants to battle McGregor for the 155lbs crown as early as January, preferably in his homeland Brazil.

McGregor, 35, would then perhaps be free for a blockbuster summer clash against Mayweather, who deems himself “The Best Ever” in his chosen discipline.

Top stories

RT Features

Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia
Another Afghanistan in the making? How a fully-fledged war between two ex-Soviet states could threaten stability in Central Asia FEATURE
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump
Bombshell court filing suggests the FBI knew 'Russiagate' was a fraud in January of 2017, but it kept up its pressure on Trump FEATURE
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: EU is failing
0:00
25:14
Uncharted homeland? Bogdan Bulychev, travel blogger
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies