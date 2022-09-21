Mayweather makes McGregor rematch claim

A second showdown between the boxing and MMA icons will supposedly happen next year

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has claimed that he will meet ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor in a rematch next year.

Asked by the Daily Mail about his plans for the rest of 2022, Mayweather dropped the McGregor bombshell after also stating he will fight in two exhibitions beforehand.

“I want to go out there this weekend and have fun,” Mayweather said of his upcoming meeting with Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at the Saitama Super Arena.

“Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.

“We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both. I would prefer an exhibition,” Mayweather added.

Probed on why he would prefer an exhibition rather than the type of licensed boxing bout that the two put on in 2017, Mayweather clarified: “I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment.”

“So, guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don't really hit hard such as YouTubers or UFC guys, I don't really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals but nothing where I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to harm myself or hurt myself,” Mayweather, 45, added in a dig at the Irishman.

Mayweather’s 2017 showdown against McGregor was his last professional outing and helped him finish his career with an unblemished 50-0 record after landing a TKO win in the 10th round.

It also proved an enormous payday for both men, with Mayweather said to have taken home $280 million from the Las Vegas spectacle while McGregor dwarfed his UFC paydays by reportedly becoming $130 million richer.

Currently on the comeback trail after a horrific leg break suffered in his defeat against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July of 2021, McGregor has also been vocal on his desire to return to the sweet science.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there,” he confessed to Sky Sports in May.

“Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it's just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future,” added ‘The Notorious’.

Should he win back the UFC lightweight belt against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22, Charles Oliveira wants to battle McGregor for the 155lbs crown as early as January, preferably in his homeland Brazil.

McGregor, 35, would then perhaps be free for a blockbuster summer clash against Mayweather, who deems himself “The Best Ever” in his chosen discipline.