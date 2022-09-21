Rogan reveals when he will quit UFC

The MMA pundit and podcaster says he will leave the promotion when president Dana White does

Joe Rogan has said he will quit the UFC’s commentary team if and when the elite MMA promotion’s president Dana White steps down.

Rogan has been calling fights for over 25 years, making his punditry debut at UFC 12 in Dothan, Alabama, in February 1997.

Speaking to film producer Jon Peters on his hugely popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan called himself a “professional fan” of the promotion.

Though Rogan’s job has never been under threat, even when he was caught up in an n-word scandal earlier this year and calls were made for streaming platform Spotify to cancel him, he revealed a unique clause in his contract that could spell his instant departure one day.

“If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan explained. “That’s in my contract.”

With Rogan, 55, around since before White became president, in turn making him one of the UFC’s longest-employed members of staff, he has seen his responsibilities increase from being a backstage reporter to a commentator for every major event and the conductor of some iconic post-fight interviews in the octagon.

The exposure that accompanied his UFC rise has helped prompt side-careers in stand-up comedy and podcasting.

Rogan’s exploits on Spotify have led to him occupying the number one spot on its official charts, while he signed a deal with the company in 2020 which was later reported as being worth $200 million.