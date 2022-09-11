Chelsea keeping tabs on Russian prodigy - media

Arsen Zakharyan remains very much on the agenda of the Premier League giants

Chelsea's plans to sign teenage Russian sensation Arsen Zakharyan remain very much alive, according to football insider Fabrizio Romano.

The London giants, who recently sacked manager Thomas Tuchel after a poor start to the new Premier League campaign under the ownership of a consortium fronted by US businessman Todd Boehly, had attempted to seal a deal for Dynamo Moscow star Zakharyan in the final days of the summer transfer window.

However, the parties were forced to put plans on hold amid sanctions placed on Russia by the United Kingdom following the launch of the military operation in Ukraine which complicated the transfer.

The situation would have meant that Chelsea would have struggled to send funds to Russia in order to complete the transfer, while it is also understood that Zakharyan would have encountered issues in attempting to gain a work permit from the UK Home Office.

This came after Chelsea had agreed personal terms with Zakharyan, while the Blues and Dynamo Moscow were understood to be close in agreeing a fee for the 19-year-old playmaker.

A statement published on Dynamo's website shortly after the transfer plans were shelved stated: “On August 25 we received an offer from Chelsea for Arsen Zakharyan.

“For several days, there have been intense negotiations between Dynamo and Chelsea, in which our club took a constructive position.

“However, it is not possible to transfer a player in this summer transfer window for a number of technical reasons beyond our control.”

The matter was also referenced by football agent Rafaela Pimenta, who also includes the likes of Paul Pogba amongst her clients.

“Today, it is impossible to close the transfer of Zakharyan in the summer transfer window.

“This transfer is not frozen until winter, but it is possible. Now we are still working to ensure that Dinamo can get money from Chelsea.”

And according to reporting from football insider Fabrizio Romano, the transfer remains very much alive.

Chelsea remain interested in Arsen Zakharyan as potential target for present and future, there’s a plan to follow the Russian talent in the next months. 🔵 #CFCThere was no full agreement on fee with Dinamo Moscow in August but personal terms were 100% agreed. pic.twitter.com/gmszvNTBm6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2022

“Chelsea remain interested in Arsen Zakharyan as potential target for present and future, there’s a plan to follow the Russian talent in the next months,” he wrote on social media.

“There was no full agreement on fee with Dinamo Moscow in August but personal terms were 100% agreed.”

The potential signing of Zakharyan would come as part of a long-term strategy implemented by the new owners of Chelsea to secure some of the sport's hottest young talents as they look to build for the future under the stewardship of new boss Graham Potter.

Chelsea have already secured the signings of well-regarded youngsters Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Omari Hutchinson.

But the talented Zakharyan could well prove to be the jewel in the crown.

He is the youngest outfield player to ever play for the Russian national team, and currently has four caps for Valeri Karpin's team.

Zakharyan has registered nine goals and nine assists in just 34 appearances for Dynamo, and has also been linked to the likes of Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.