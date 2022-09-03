Bare-knuckle queen flashes crowd after KO win (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

From bare-knuckle to baring all

Tai Emery wasn't necessarily a name on the lips of combat sports fans this time yesterday but her debut win in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, as well as what she did immediately afterwards when she flashed her breasts to the crowd, has certainly caused a stir online.

Australia's Emery was making her BKFC debut in Thailand against Rung-Arun Khunchai after she found a home for a devastating left hook after first stunning her opponent with an uppercut.

The sensational finish would likely have been enough for Emery to do the rounds in the combat sports press - but her actions immediately after the win ensured that the 35-year-old would go viral on Saturday afternoon, as she hopped up onto the ropes and pulled up her top to expose her breasts to the Bangkok crowd.

See the (very graphic) video below.

Welp, thats one way to celebrate a win. Welcome to BKFC! 🙈👀“Interesting celebration, haven’t seen that one before” pic.twitter.com/cWT5TeUo1X — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 3, 2022

“Interesting celebration there there by Tai Emery. Haven’t seen that one before,” said former UFC star Chris Lytle in commentary in what is perhaps the understatement of the year so far.

Emery isn't exactly a household name in the world of bare-knuckle fighting but has taken on at least two amateur mixed martial arts contests in the past, as well as appearing in the Lingerie Football League and has also had ties with the Lingerie Fighting Championship.

The former electrician - who lives and trains in Thailand - has previously spoken of her excitement and enjoyment at entertaining crowds; something she certainly did in spades in Bangkok on Friday.

“I’m aggressive, elegant and explosive, all wrapped up in one. It’s not only that, I LOVE THE CROWD! But the supporters are what makes it for me,” she said previously.

“Being in Thailand, the heart and origin of Muay Thai, I’m now only striking which is forcing me to grow my weakest skillset in mixed martial arts. With Muay Thai, there’s no option to go to ground, you really just have to grit your teeth, square up and dig deep.

She also summed up her fight philosophy as such: “The fan base is so involved with the new movement we are bringing: 'Titties and Violence!'”

Emery's debut was also noted by former pornographic actress and noted fight fan Kendra Lust, who had sponsored Emery heading into the fight.

“Congrats Tai Emery on your win with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. First round KO,” Lust wrote on Instagram.

“I know all the hard work you put in and waited to get this fight. [It] was a pleasure to sponsor you and the best celebration in any sport after the win.”