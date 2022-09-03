icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Sep, 2022
Two more Russians surge into US Open fourth round

Ludmilla Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova were both successful in their third round matches in New York
Veronika Kudermetova (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Russia's hopes of success in both the male and female categories of the US Open remains alive after both Ludmilla Samsonova and Veronika Kudermetova joined compatriot Daniil Medvedev in recording victories to advance to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. 

Kudermetova had not registered a win in her three previous appearances at the event but authored a powerful display to shred her opponent Dalma Galfi in straight sets by a score of 6-0, 6-2, showcasing her outstanding service prowess along the way.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Kazan, won all 20 of her service games (to include 14 aces) in her shellacking of both Donna Vekic and Maryna Zanevska to reach the third round, and showed no sign of letting up against Hungary's Galfi.

Remarkably, she delivered 100% of her first serves in the second set of the match and never eased off the gas in the match which lasted just 47 minutes - winning 48 total points to her opponent's 17.

18th seed Kudermetova appears to be hitting career-best form at the right time - and she will need every ounce of her power if she is to dispatch the fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur in Sunday's round of 16 clash.

Samsonova, meanwhile, will join her in the fourth round after she enjoyed a straight sets win of her own against Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic by a score of 6-3, 6-3. 

While not possessing the same caliber of powerful serve as Kudermetova, Samsonova delivered a confident performance as she outclassed Krunic throughout, winning 66 points across the match to her opponent's 47.

She will now play Serena Williams' conqueror, Ajla Tomljanovic, in the Sunday's fourth round match.

Both Samsonova and Kudermetova will be joined in the next round by men's top seed Daniil Medvedev, who eased past China's Wu Yibing in straight sets late on Friday. 

