Russian club clarifies future of young Chelsea target

Arsen Zakharyan has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in his homeland

Russian midfielder Arsen Zakharyan will not be moving to Premier League giants Chelsea in the current transfer window, his club Dynamo Moscow have confirmed.

Zakharyan emerged last week as among Chelsea’s transfer targets, with the 19-year-old widely regarded as among the most promising prospects in world football.

The youngster’s agent said that a deal was “very close,” although reports this week stated that there were issues with the potential transfer of the €15 million ($14.9 million) fee for the player amid the widespread UK sanctions on the Russian economy.

Dynamo have now confirmed that they received an offer from the London club and that significant discussions were held, but without a breakthrough.

“On August 25, FC Dynamo received an offer from Chelsea regarding the transfer of midfielder Arsen Zakharyan,” read a message on the Dynamo website.

“The interest from one of the strongest clubs in the world for a graduate of our club academy is a high assessment of the quality of training of the young football players of Dynamo and Arsen's playing progress.

“For several days, there were substantive negotiations between Dynamo and Chelsea, in which our club took a constructive position.

“However, due to a number of technical reasons beyond our control, it was not possible to transfer the player during this summer transfer window.

“Nevertheless, our club remains open to proposals that will suit Dynamo and the player.

“At the moment, the parties have decided that Arsen will continue to play for Dynamo,” it added.

Russian outlet Championat has reported that Chelsea and Dynamo have a “verbal” agreement in place regarding the transfer, although it remains unclear if and when the funds would be transferred.

The current European transfer window closes at 11pm UK time on Thursday, September 1. It reopens on January 1, 2023, and stays open for the remainder of that month.

Attacking midfielder Zakharyan is his country’s youngest ever senior outfield international, making his debut for Russia at the age of 18 last September.

He’s been capped four times by the national team, as well as making more than 50 appearances for Dynamo, scoring 13 times and providing 16 assists.