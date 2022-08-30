Chelsea trying to salvage deal for Russian teenager – media

Arsen Zakharyan has been heavily linked with a move to London

English Premier League giants Chelsea and Russian club Dynamo Moscow will arrange talks shortly in an effort to iron out any issues surrounding the transfer of Arsen Zakharyan to the London team, according to reports in Russia.

Attacking midfielder Zakharyan, 19, is widely considered among the brightest prospects in world football and has been tipped to join Chelsea in a €15 million ($15 million) deal this summer.

The youngster’s agent said last week that an agreement was “very close” between the two teams, although reports emerged in Russia on Monday that there could be snags regarding the transfer of funds.

Championat now reports that representatives from Chelsea and Dynamo will continue to negotiate, with contact planned imminently. The clock is ticking on the European summer transfer window before it slams shut at the end of the day on September 1.

Zakharyan continues to train with Dynamo and played 70 minutes of their 2-2 draw at Russian Premier League rivals Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday. Dynamo are next set to play a Russian Cup game against Rostov on Wednesday.

A creative force from attacking midfield, Zakharyan has won four caps for his country and has made 53 appearances across all competitions for the senior Dynamo set-up, scoring 13 times and providing 16 assists, according to Transfermarkt stats.